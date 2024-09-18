Micah Richards, Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher have all named the greatest goal in the history of football and they all had different answers. The three men were posed the question during CBS's coverage of the Champions League this week and each picked a different goal from a completely different player.

The trio have been working for CBS on Champions League nights for the last few years alongside host Kate Abdo and they've received widespread acclaim from fans for their work. The programme offers a unique take on football coverage and is unlike anything else in the sport today. With the return of the elite club competition this week, they were once again back in the studio and were asked to name a goal that they thought was the best of all-time.

Micah Richards Named a Roberto Carlos Strike

It was a free-kick against France

Former Manchester City man Richards went first and he picked a Roberto Carlos goal. During an international match between Brazil and France back in 1997, the defender stepped up to take a free-kick from about 40 yards out. He began his run-up from the halfway line and proceeded to fire a thunderous effort past Fabian Barthez. It was moments like this that have made him one of the best Brazilian footballers ever. Richards was clearly impressed and named it the best goal ever.

"Roberto Carlos, I think it was against France, the free-kick where he bent it and it looked like it was going wide and just bent in [to the goal]."

The others didn't quite agree and Carragher quickly moved on, revealing the strike that he thought was the best ever and it was from another Brazilian defender.

Jamie Carragher Also Picked a Brazil Goal

Liverpool icon went for Carlos Alberto's strike in the 1970 World Cup final

While Carlos' strike wasn't Carragher's pick, he did stay with Brazilian full-backs and named Carlos Alberto's effort during the 1970 World Cup as his answer. During the World Cup final, Brazil faced off against Italy and destroyed them 4-1. It was the final strike of the game that the former Liverpool man picked, admiring the team effort involved.

"I am going to go for another Brazil full-back, because of the game and what it meant. It was with one of the greatest international teams of all time, Carlos Alberto and its is the fourth goal in the World Cup final in 1970 in Mexico. "Brazil beat Italy 4-1 and it starts at the back with a trick, a step over and it then goes down the line. Rivellino into Tostao, then into Pele as he rolls into Alberto and as he just gets there the ball bobbles up and he volleys it in."

Again, though, Henry didn't agree with his pick and after a bit of pushing from the rest of the team, the Arsenal legend named his own choice for the best goal ever and it came from a former teammate.

Thierry Henry Went for a Zinedine Zidane Goal

It was against Brazil in the World Cup

Having had two Brazilian goalscorers named by Richards and Carragher, Henry was up next and decided to go with a goal that was scored against the five-time World Cup winners. The effort in particular came from his former teammate, Zinedine Zidane. The goal in question was a header during the 1998 World Cup final in which France beat Brazil 3-0.

"Zizou's [Zinedine Zidane] header for France against Brazil. Pick any one you want as he won us that World Cup."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Thierry Henry won a World Cup and a European Championship with Zinedine Zidane and France.

All three men had very different goals. While Richards went for one purely for the aesthetic of it, it seems the other two prioritised the sheer importance of the efforts. One thing's for sure, though, they're all cracking strikes.