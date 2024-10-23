Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards – in the wake of Vinicius Jr’s hat-trick in the Champions League – were in disagreement about who should win the 2024 Ballon d’Or, with the ceremony set to take place on 28 October.

Tensions are certainly arising ahead of the momentous occasion with an array of talent – including the likes of Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane – all gunning for the most coveted individual prize in world football.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lionel Messi has won the Ballon d’Or a record eight times across his storied career.

Who will be crowned the best player in world football will be announced near the end of the month – but the CBS crew are still in knots over who it’ll be following a chaotic night of action at Europe’s top table.

Henry, Carragher and Richards Discuss Their 2024 Ballon d’Or Winners

Vinicius Jr and Rodri are favourites for the prestigious award

Close

When quizzed by host Kate Abdo over who should be handed this year’s instalment of the Ballon d’Or, Richards was defiant in his response, saying: “Rodri would still get my vote from last season’s performances.”

“I’d go for Vini Jr.,” said Carragher, who played 727 times for Liverpool and won the Champions League in 2004/05. The defender-turned-pundit then suggested that it’s difficult for the likes of Rodri to win given the positional bias.

“They won the Champions League, which is the biggest thing in club football. I mean it’s difficult for Rodri because of the position he plays. Very few players win it in that position, whether you’re a defender or a holding midfield player.”

Henry, arguably the best player in Premier League history, also chimed in on the debate and agreed with Richards’ choice of Manchester City lynchpin Rodri, who the Frenchman believes deserves more credit as a midfielder.

Related Ballon d'Or 2024 Power Rankings The race for the 2024 Ballon d'Or award is now hotting up, with the likes of Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham firmly in contention.

The former Arsenal talisman said, “Rodri. Because I wanted the [likes of] Xavi and Iniesta [to win it] when they were performing because people forget about midfielders and what they do – they are the heart of the team.”

“And he [Rodri] was the heart of Manchester City. I know he didn’t win the Champions League but he won Euro 2024.”

As one of the greatest players to never win the Ballon d'Or, Henry then went on to suggest that although Vini Jr did not compete at the peak of his powers at the Copa America, he is certainly a deserved winner of the showpiece prize.