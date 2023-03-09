Thierry Henry has claimed that 'everyone knows Jude Bellingham wants to play for Liverpool.'

Jurgen Klopp's side have been linked with the English midfielder for many months, but it's yet to be seen whether they will make a move this summer.

The Reds appear to be in desperate need of some midfield reinforcements and the Borussia Dortmund wonderkid appears to fit the bill perfectly.

However, there's serious doubt whether Liverpool will qualify for next season's Champions League - something that could potentially scupper any big-money move.

But Liverpool are unlikely to be the only club interested in Bellingham with the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea are reportedly keen.

However, it seems there's only one club for Bellingham - Liverpool.

At least that's according to Henry.

While appearing as a pundit on CBS Sports alongside Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards, Henry said 'everyone knows Bellingham wants to play for Liverpool.'

It prompted a comical reaction from Carragher as he pulled a very excited face.

"Oh look at how happy he is," Henry responded.

"I hope so," Carragher replied.

VIDEO: Carragher reacts to Henry saying 'everyone knows Bellingham wants to play for Liverpool'

Carragher is desperate for Liverpool to sign Bellingham

Carragher has hidden his desperation to see Liverpool sign Bellingham next summer.

Last month, Bellingham told Carragher to 'do better' after he asked CBS Sports presenter, Nick Cantor, to propose to his girlfriend on Valentine's Day.

Carragher responded with "I want that man in a red shirt, so I will do anything he tells me to do. So if Jude Bellingham has any more advice for me, I'm taking all day my friend."

Klopp is a big fan of Bellingham

Last year, following the World Cup, Klopp actually spoke openly about his admiration for Bellingham.

"I don't like to talk about money when you talk about a player like him. Everyone can see he is just exceptional," said the Liverpool boss.

"If you mention to someone who has no clue about football, or who knows about football and has not watched it for a while (and ask) 'How old do you think Jude Bellingham is?', I don't think anyone would get even close to his age.

"They would say 28 or 29 because he plays so maturely. He played an exceptional World Cup. Absolutely exceptional.

"With all the things he has and things he can improve, to describe him I would say the things he can do are difficult to learn, and the things he can improve are easy to learn.

"So, yes, he is a really good player. What can I say? I have thought that already for two or three years since he had his breakthrough at Dortmund.

"Everybody knew already but I have no idea what that means for the money side of it.

"I really think if we all want to do him a favour then we do not talk too much about money. I mean that from an England point of view. Do not throw any hurdles in his development."