Former Arsenal and Barcelona forward Thierry Henry has snubbed Mohamed Salah when naming who he believes is the favourite for the 2025 Ballon d'Or. This comes after, despite boasting 54 goal contributions in just 42 matches in all competitions this season, Salah was dumped out of the Champions League via penalty shootout heartbreak against PSG on Tuesday night.

Salah’s sensational form has propelled Liverpool to a commanding 15-point lead over Arsenal at the top of the Premier League. The 32-year-old leads Erling Haaland by seven goals in the Golden Boot race with 27 strikes and is just three assists shy of the league record of 20, jointly held by Henry and Kevin De Bruyne.

However, history has shown that domestic league success rarely carries significant weight in Ballon d’Or voting. Instead, players who achieve continental or international triumphs are far more likely to claim the award. With that in mind, Henry believes one player is currently better positioned than the Egyptian King to lift the Golden Ball in October.

Henry Believes Raphinha Is 'Ahead' of Salah in Ballon d'Or Race

The former Leeds United winger is closely followed by three other in-form stars