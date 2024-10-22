Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has named a World Cup winner as the most underrated player in football history. The former France international was one of the greatest players of his generation, arguably the best player of the Premier League era, and is considered one of the unluckiest stars never to have won a Ballon d'Or.

Despite never securing a Golden Ball during his stellar career, Henry's talents were such that he was no stranger to earning plaudits from fans and critics alike for his numerous match-winning and breathtaking displays. Not one to take the spotlight for himself, the 47-year-old was often quick to credit his teammates' efforts whenever he was showered with praise. Now, the ex-Invincible star has continued in the same vein by labelling one of his fellow compatriots 'the most underrated player in existence.'

The Atletico Madrid forward has been instrumental in France's recent success

Speaking to French outlet Le Parisien, Henry claimed that Antoine Griezmann was the most underrated player in football history, crediting the forward for the impact he has had on Didier Deschamps' recent international success with Les Bleus. As quoted by One Football, Henry stated:

"We must not forget Griezmann, who reminds us that hard work is a talent. Griezmann is by far the most underrated player in existence. "We often talk about Kylian [Mbappe], so much so that I am even in favour of abusing him. But Griezmann… look at his passes and his goals. "Tell me who in history could play all four offensive positions like him? There aren’t many. Grizou is one of them."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Griezmann is the top scorer in Atletico Madrid's history and the fourth-highest scorer in France's history.

Griezmann was one of several French stars who have announced their international retirement over the last two years. Both Hugo Lloris and Raphael Varane did so after the 2022 World Cup, while Olivier Giroud also confirmed the same following France's Euro 2024 semi-final exit.

The Atletico star finished his international career with 137 caps and 44 goals. He was a crucial part of the 2018 World Cup-winning squad, providing eight goal contributions in seven games. Three of these came in the final during a 4-2 victory over Croatia.