Arsenal legend Thierry Henry once gave a surprising answer when asked about the toughest opponents he faced during his career. The Frenchman played at the highest level for well over a decade, starring at Highbury and for Barcelona, as well as being pivotal to his national team's successes in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

One of the greatest players never to lift the Ballon d'Or, playing at such heights meant that Henry often came up against some of the best opposition world football had to offer. Yet, despite his battles with the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United, the 47-year-old gave a special mention to a name that fans of the old Championship Manager video games will know all too well.

Henry Named Taribo West as One of His Toughest Opponents

The forward also singled out a Manchester United legend

Speaking to CBS Sports, Henry revealed that former Nigeria international and Inter Milan defender Taribo West was one of his more challenging opponents in a surprising turn of events. Explaining his decision, the North London hero stated, as per The Mirror:

"For a direct opponent - wow that is tough. I will go back in the day to Taribo West. They [Inter Milan] were man marking, and he would follow you everywhere - even in the dressing room."

A two-time French Cup winner and one-time UEFA Cup champion, West played in the same Inter Milan team as Ronaldo Nazario, who was dominant in the final against Lazio. The defender had what many would describe as a journeyman career, even stopping for spells in England with Derby County and Plymouth Argyle.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: West picked up 42 caps for Nigeria and even won a gold medal for his nation at the 1996 Olympic Games.

Blessed with pace and physicality, he is better known in Football Manager folklore as a fan favourite in the 01/02 edition of the game - then known as Championship Manager - where he was available on a free transfer and possessed incredible in-game statistics. Since retiring, he has gone on to become a pastor back in Nigeria.

Henry also gave a special mention to a less surprising name, with Paul Scholes listed as his toughest overall opponent. The pair squared off against each other on 19 different occasions in their careers. The Englishman, widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in Premier League history, came out on top eight times to Henry's six.

Thierry Henry's Record Against West and Scholes Stat Taribo West Paul Scholes Games 4 19 Wins 1 6 Draws 2 5 Losses 1 8

