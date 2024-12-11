Thierry Henry has hailed Bukayo Saka while explaining why the Arsenal winger is currently his favourite player. The Frenchman spoke glowingly about the winger's growth at the Emirates and how he's become a crucial asset for his club and national team.

Saka, 23, has been in scintillating form this season, posting seven goals and 11 assists in 20 games across competitions. He's been a standout performer under Mikel Arteta since debuting at senior level in 2018.

Henry, who made history during his eight years with Arsenal, including winning the title as part of the Invincibles, holds a close bond with Saka. In an interview with BBC Sport, he spoke of his admiration for the 43-cap England international's work ethic, his abilities and his development from a full-back to a world-class right-winger:

At the time when I was (coaching) in the academy people were talking a lot about Chris Willock, Reiss Nelson, Donyell Malen and Bukayo was just, yeah he's good, but there wasn't the talk of the academy. That's why I have mad respect for Bukayo, I have a soft spot for him and he's my favourite player.

Saka recently took on a leadership role, wearing the captain's armband when Martin Odegaard was injured. He's a fan favourite at the Emirates because of his humility and love for the club.

Henry added:

He's been there for a long time. He is so nice. I never thought he was going to reach the level that we're seeing. He's a starter for England, he's a starter for Arsenal. I remember when he started at the beginning he was playing wing-back, on the left, on the right, and the evolution of his game is just outstanding.

Bukayo Saka's Career Appearances Goals Assists Arsenal 246 65 61 England 43 12 7

Arsenal's transformation under Arteta has seen them return to challenging for the Premier League title. Saka – one of the best wingers in football today – has been crucial for the north Londoners with his game intelligence, quick feet, and clever finishing abilities. He is following in Henry's footsteps, becoming a superstar for the Gunners on a global scale.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 11/12/2024.