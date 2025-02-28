Thierry Henry has named the team he believes is the favourite to win the 2024/25 Champions League, citing their consistency as the key factor to their chances. With the play-off rounds complete, fans now know the 16 teams left in the knockout stages of the tournament, with their routes to the final mapped out.

With several of the continent's big hitters, including last year's finalists Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, still in contention, there are several credible threats as the competition enters its final months. However, Henry, who won the Champions League during his time with Barcelona, has explained why he thinks one Premier League club has the best chance of going all the way.

Henry Names Liverpool As His Champions League Favourites

The Frenchman also believes that Real Madrid and Inter Milan are among other strong challengers