When it comes to the most exciting players in football history, Thierry Henry is surely somewhere very close to the top of that list. The Frenchman is regarded by many as the finest player to ever grace the Premier League, with his dazzling ability still being remembered vividly by those around to witness his greatness.

However, with Henry now retired for over a decade and similarly skilful and elegant artists - such as Ronaldinho and Zinedine Zidane - also distant memories, who does the man himself think is the most entertaining player to watch in the current game?

Related 10 Most Entertaining Players in Football History [Ranked] From the maverick Mario Balotelli to the sublime Ronaldinho, here are the top 10 most entertaining players in football history.

Well, the answer came to him in a matter of seconds when posed that exact question in an interview with SPORTbible. His answer was a winger who played for one of his former clubs, but it's not Arsenal's sensational Englishman Bukayo Saka. Instead, Henry answered without hesitating:

"Lamine Yamal. I'll tell you why. And it's not because of what you think I'm going to say."

Theirry Henry on Lamine Yamal's 'Maturity'

He pinpointed the exact moment he recognised the winger is 'different'