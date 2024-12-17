Thierry Henry has named Didier Drogba and one other former Chelsea striker as the two players he wished he could've played alongside in the Premier League. The Arsenal icon was fortunate enough to play with some of the very best in the business during his time at Highbury, including the likes of Dennis Bergkamp, Patrick Vieira and Ashley Cole.

For all the incredible players he did play alongside though, the 47-year-old spoke about those he didn't get the chance to share the pitch with. While Jamie Carragher was giving his list of the 10 greatest forwards in Premier League history on Monday Night Football, Henry chimed in with his thoughts on Drogba and one other French star he was able to play with on the national team.

Henry Names Drogba as One Player He Wished to Have Played With

The Arsenal icon also gave a special mention to Nicolas Anelka

When the topic of Drogba came up during Carragher's rankings - with the former defender placing him fifth above the likes of Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer - Henry waxed lyrical about the former Ivorian international and revealed that he wished he could've shared a Premier League pitch with the striker as well as Nicolas Anelka:

"You have two players that I would've loved to have played with in the Premier League. Him [Drogba] and Anelka. I would've loved to have played with Anelka up front and him because I think both of us up front...problem. Big problem. "I saw him the other day and I said 'imagine if we played together.' He [Drogba] didn't like to go out of the area and I was more of a mover, a bit everywhere. It would've been a bit of a problem. And let's not forget, I know he's not on this list but Anelka was a problem also. I would've loved to play with Nicolas at Arsenal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Henry and Anelka played 28 times for France during their careers, combining for five goals.

While it would’ve been a frightening proposition for Premier League defenders to deal with, thankfully Drogba and Henry stayed on opposite sides of London for the three years they were both in English football together.

As for Anelka, Henry did get a chance to play with the once highly-touted wonderkid at international level. However, when it came to club football, the former Manchester City and Bolton Wanderers frontman just missed the iconic Arsenal number 14, as he left the club just a month before Henry joined from Juventus.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 17/12/2024