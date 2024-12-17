“Sometimes you have to stay in your lane, and I will stay in my lane.” That was Thierry Henry’s reaction to being called out by Oleksandr Usyk on Monday Night Football. The Ukrainian, who takes on Tyson Fury this Saturday, the 21st of December, jokingly mentioned the ex-Arsenal striker during a short interview with Sky before the Bournemouth v West Ham game.

The interviewer asked the unified heavyweight boxing champion: “Thierry [Henry] and Jamie [Carragher] are in the studio. If you were fighting Thierry Henry, how would you get inside his head?”

Usyk started his reply with a compliment towards the footballing icon, saying: “Yeah, Thierry is a great player,” before he stared down the camera and delivered a warning to the Frenchman. “My legs, they’re better with you, Thierry, don’t be afraid, my legs are better."

The interviewer chuckled before the camera switched back to the Monday Night Football studio, where Dave Jones, the host of the show, was joined by Henry and Carragher. All three laughed before Dave Jones asked Henry: “What do you think of that?”

Oleksandr Usyk & Tyson Fury's pro boxing records (as of 17/12/24) Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury Fights 22 36 Wins 22 34 Losses 0 1 Draws 0 1

Going off Henry’s reaction, as mentioned earlier, we think it’s safe to say he won’t be interested in taking up Usyk’s offer. The host of the show then jokingly said: “You could beat him at football though,” before the clip finished.

Users on X responded to the clip with one saying: “Usyk on Monday Night Football. 2024 has been a mad one.” Another user tweeted: “Usyk v Henry? This needs to happen!”

The Ukrainian is a big Manchester United fan

Usyk this past week, prior to the Manchester derby, confirmed that he is a Manchester United fan, so he would've been a happy bunny after Sunday's game, which saw the Red Devils come from behind to beat their rivals 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium thanks to a late winner from Amad Diallo after Bruno Fernandes’ penalty ruled out Josko Gvardiol’s opening goal for the Citizens.