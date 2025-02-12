Tuesday night brought together two of the biggest superstars in world football as Erling Haaland’s Manchester City went head-to-head with Kylian Mbappe’s Real Madrid. Haaland found the net twice - outscoring Mbappe by one - but it was Madrid who emerged victorious with a thrilling 3-2 win in the first leg of the Champions League playoff round.

Ahead of the clash, the debate over which striker reigns supreme dominated CBS Sports studio discussions, with Thierry Henry delivering a masterclass in analysis when asked to settle the debate as the pair have emerged as the two likeliest heirs to the Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi duopoly.

Alongside fellow pundits Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards, the Frenchman dissected both players' careers in detail and shared his thoughts on why he believes one has the edge over the other.

Thierry Henry Answers Haaland-Mbappe Debate

The former Arsenal and Barcelona talisman believes Mbappe is the better player

"Kylian, for me, has more of a pass," Henry began. "I'll explain. This is a guy that's trying to play as a nine for one and a half years. They tried to do it at Paris Saint-Germain and it didn't work out too much. Now he is doing it at Real Madrid, the biggest club in Europe. He has to adapt to that."

Switching his attention to Haaland, Henry continued, as per Daily Mail: "This guy has been playing as a nine since the beginning of his career. We thought that they were going to be the two guys that were going to come after [Lionel] Messi and [Cristiano] Ronaldo. But now, instead of having a confirmation of what they are, people are still questioning the way they play. But not the stats, because the stats are magnificent in terms of goals."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: in 315 club appearances, Erling Haaland has managed to score 252 goals, which equates to an average of 1.25 goals-per-game.

Carragher then interjected to ask Henry: "So you don't see them as two of the best players in the world right now?" Henry replied: "They are. Maybe not the two best, but they are top. People will argue. People will say Mbappe. Some people will say Vinicius. Some people will say Lamine Yamal is coming. Whatever. I'm just saying it is not a sure thing. We thought it was going to be a sure thing."

Then asked to name who he thought was the better player, Henry continued:

"Mbappe, all day. Because he does - or offers - different options. For a coach, he can play on the right, he can play on the left, and he can play in the middle. Can Haaland play any position other than a nine?"

Carragher & Richards Offer Defenders' Perspective

They both said they'd rather defend against Haaland

Henry then put a question to the rest of the studio: "Let me ask you a question... Who would you prefer to mark?" Former Manchester City defender Richards was the first to answer that question. "I'd prefer Haaland," he said. "Because you always know he wants to run in behind. Mbappe can go both ways."

Carragher agreed. "I'm the same as Big Meeks," he added. "But I also want to ask you, if you were to coach - and in an ideal world, you want a striker to do everything - but if you're the coach and you've got Haaland, and he doesn't do these things, but he's scoring you 30-plus goals a season, are you not happy with that? Do you not think, 'well, okay, I'm going to get somebody else to do these other things, because I can't take that away from my team?'"

Henry hit back: "The perfectionist side of my brain would be like, 'you're scoring goals, you're always going to do that, but can you be better? Can you be better for the team? Can you do something when the team cannot help you?' I keep on repeating that, and I don't care. Scoring goals doesn't mean you play well. That doesn't mean you help your team the way you should have helped them.

"Sometimes your teammates bail you out, more often than not. So yes, I would show him clips to make sure that he can be better at times. I think that you have to make a player better, not only take what he can bring you."