Summary Jack Grealish's interview with Thierry Henry after the 2023 Champions League final is an all-timer moment.

The former Aston Villa winger quizzed the Frenchman on his ability to outsmart a prime Kyle Walker.

Walker's form saw a dip in the 2024-25 season, but his achievements make him one of the finest players in the game.

Thierry Henry is one of the greatest players of the modern era - but would he have taken on Kyle Walker in his prime? That was the question put to the legendary Frenchman by Jack Grealish after Manchester City were crowned European champions for the first time back in 2023.

City lifted the Champions League trophy thanks to a 1-0 victory over Inter Milan at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul - a venue which has played out more like a coliseum for English football folklore in the 21st century, as it was the ground at which Liverpool's infamous fifth was also rewarded when the Reds fought back from a 3-0 half-time deficit against AC Milan. Chelsea also won their 2021 Champions League in the historic Eurasian city.

Rodri scored the only goal of the game midway through the second half to earn City club football’s biggest prize - and the treble. A tearful Grealish gave an emotional interview to BT Sport shortly after the full-time whistle. And after a memorable campaign that saw Walker get the better of the likes of Kylian Mbappe on the road to the final, Grealish was quick to deflect the spotlight away from himself and onto his compatriot.

Henry's Reply When Asked if He Could Beat Walker

Grealish had a burning question for the ex-Arsenal icon

Grealish spoke to CBS Sports and couldn’t resist asking Henry if he would have taken on Walker, arguably one of the best right-backs of his generation. “Can I ask you one question,” Grealish said. “Your best position was on the left…” To which Henry, who scored 175 goals during his time in the Premier League, responded: “Everywhere, man."

Grealish continued: “Listen, off the left. Do you reckon you would take [Walker] on? Seriously?” Henry looked shocked by the question but replied: “In my prime?! All day!” Walker stood there speechless, while Grealish burst out laughing. His teammate had just been rinsed. Watch the full clip below:

It’s an exchange that continues to resurface even a year after that unforgettable night and will likely be referenced in conversations for years to come. As Henry’s legacy as one of the greatest wingers in Premier League and Champions League history endures, the kids of today can only dream of knowing how he would have matched up against Walker in his prime.

Mixed Night for Kyle Walker

The rapid Englishman was surprisingly left out of the starting line-up

It was a mixed night for Walker, who was surprisingly left out of Man City’s starting line-up by Pep Guardiola. The England international replaced the superb John Stones for the final 10 minutes and said he was “living the dream” after getting his hands on a Champions League winners’ medal.

“Being a leader, I am always going to be disappointed when not playing but I am 33 now and I set an example for the younger lads,” Walker said.

“I made a speech before they went out. I was true to my word and emotional but this club means so much to me. To experience what I have experienced in football I will forever be in debt to it. I said 'my dream is now in your hands - no pressure!'"

He added: “We couldn't work as hard as we did all season to throw it away. The lads dug deep. I got a silver medal last time [when we lost to Chelsea two years ago], so to have a gold one is fantastic.”

Since then, Walker has faced numerous questions about his ability to maintain his place at the highest level of football. After securing another Premier League title in the 2023/24 season following the triumph of 2022/23, the 2024/25 campaign has seen a noticeable dip in the Englishman's form, coinciding with a slowdown in Guardiola’s pursuit of further success.

However, with six Premier League titles, a Champions League winner's medal, two FA Cups, four League Cups, as well as Super Cup and Club World Cup honors since joining Manchester City in 2017, Walker has firmly established himself as one of the finest players the game has ever seen.