Striker-turned-pundit Thierry Henry has revealed that he didn’t foresee how good Arsenal star Bukayo Saka would become after watching him in the academy. The Frenchman, who played 377 games for the Gunners, also praised him for his hard work, which has helped him reach the top.

Quickly emerging as Mikel Arteta’s go-to man, Saka has never failed to step up to the plate on the right flank for the north Londoners, having registered 60 goals and 58 assists, while always remaining a defensively sound asset to his boss and teammates.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Saka is Arsenal’s highest goalscorer in the England national team’s history.

So far in 2024/25, the Ealing-born talisman has taken on the majority of Martin Odegaard’s creative exploits since the Norwegian’s injury, notching two goals and five assists – but Henry has revealed that he was never under the impression that he’d never reach such heights.

Henry Doubted Saka’s Ability to Become a Star

‘I saw him at the academy, and I didn’t think he would be that good’

Having been at the club since the tender age of 7, signing his first official forms with the club on May 5 2010, Saka impressed at academy level before making his debut in senior proceedings on 29 November 2018 in a Europa League meeting with Vorskla Poltava.

Speaking on CBS Sports' Champions League coverage, the former striker – one of the highest-scoring players from Europe’s top tier competition - discussed the winger's rise from the depths of Hale End to being a non-negotiable pick for the senior team.

Suggesting that his work ethic is a main attribute behind his success in the English top flight, Henry said:

“I saw him at the academy, and I didn't think he would be that good. I'll be honest with you. But when you work, you have that work ethic and you have a good family behind you, it’s very important. He’s clever. He’s a clever man.

While speaking to his co-hosts in Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards – who both enjoyed their respective spells at full-back – Henry insisted that Saka, 23, is every teammate’s dream, given how tirelessly he works, as he makes their job much easier.

“He works well. It would a dream, I mean you guys [Carragher and Richards] at full-back, you have a guy like that in front of you, defending for you on everything. He makes the job easier for everyone.”

Saka’s Importance to Arsenal in Odegaard’s Absence

Midfielder’s injury has propelled Saka’s creative know-how

What Saka has proven since Odegaard’s absence is how imperative he is to Arteta and his entourage and their quest for Premier League glory. Not only has he proven his capability to be a potent threat in the six-yard box, but linking up with teammates has become second nature to the Englishman.

Saka - Arsenal Career Club Games Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Arsenal 235 60 58 27/0 Arsenal U18 28 16 7 1/0 Arsenal U21 25 6 10 0/0 England 42 12 7 1/0

Widely recognised as one of the best wingers in world football, the sight of Saka dropping his shoulder and beating a man is becoming commonplace for the Emirates Stadium faithful – a collection of fans who he has endeared himself to since emerging as a fresh-faced youngster.