Thierry Henry gave a grim verdict on Arsenal's recent struggles and asked why Mikel Arteta's side continue to suffer injuries in crucial stages. His comments came before the Gunners went and thrashed PSV Eindhoven 7-1 in the UEFA Champions League.

Arsenal have suffered constant injury setbacks that have plagued Arteta's squad throughout the season, particularly his frontline. Ethan Nwaneri, 17, became the club's youngest-ever starter in the Champions League in their victory over PSV at Philips Stadion, netting one of the seven goals. He may not have started had one of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli or Kai Haverz been fit and available.

It was a much-needed and statement-making win amid pressure creeping up on Arteta following a 1-0 defeat to West Ham United and a 0-0 draw against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. Those results left his troops 13 points behind runaway leaders Liverpool, and their hopes of a trophy will likely rest solely on European glory.

Thierry Henry: Arsenal Are Worrying Me

The Frenchman took aim at the Gunners' regression

Arsenal were Manchester City's closest rivals for the past two seasons in the hunt for the Premier League. The Cityzens' shocking nosedive this term led many to believe the Gunners would finally claim the title after missing out by two points in the 2023-24 campaign.

A solid start to the season hit an iceberg when Martin Odegaard picked up an ankle injury in September and was sidelined until November. Bukayo Saka then sustained a hamstring injury in December, which has been followed by injuries to Martinelli, Havertz, and Gabriel Jesus (ACL), the latter two being season-ending injuries.

Yet, Henry feels Arsenal aren't playing with the same purpose they have shown over the years with a particular lack of creating chances. He told CBS Sports Golazo:

"We know Havertz isn't playing now, we know that Odegaard was injured at the beginning of the season, but this is the same team. How come now you don't create anymore? Yes, you score goals on set pieces but suddenly you don't anymore, you don't score goals"

Henry downplayed Saka's absence and insisted the team weren't 'creating' with the English winger in the side. He touched on Arteta's potential shift in playing style with more emphasis on set pieces:

"Set-pieces are great and they bail us out in a lot of games. Why I'm worried as a fan is that we don't create as much as we were doing before. The first year, when we nearly won the league, we surprised them (other teams), and then they knew what you're about. Along the way, we lost what we were about in terms of playing."

Henry was adamant, with or without the injured players, that the team wasn't creating enough. His response to Micah Richards asking what the solution:

"Ask Arteta."

Arsenal have won 15, lost three of 27 Premier League games, and were knocked out of the Carabao Cup in the semi-finals while crashing out of the FA Cup in the third round. Arteta's troops' 7-1 mauling of PSV has relieved some of the pressure building as they have taken an enormous step into the quarter-finals.

Thierry Henry On Bukayo Saka Being Overused

"Why Is Salah Not Pulling His Hamstring?"

Saka was in red-hot form before his hamstring setback in December, bagging five goals and 10 assists in 16 Premier League games. He was the Gunners' lead man in their quest to end a 21-year wait for the title.

Mohamed Salah has been Liverpool's main man and, arguably, is the hot favourite for this year's Ballon d'Or. The Egyptian has had no serious injury issues to deal with, posting 25 goals and 17 assists in 28 league games.

Micah Richards said Saka's importance was on the same level as Salah at Liverpool, which Henry responded to:

"Why has Salah never pulled his hamstring? Does he not play the same amount of games? To win the league as a coach, when you go into meetings, you try to see who is at risk, what can we do to make sure nobody gets injured."

Henry wants to know why Arsenal are suffering injury setbacks at crucial moments:

"Winning the league isn't only off the ball, on the ball, in transition, defending, you need to have everybody there fit to be able to play."

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 04/03/2025.