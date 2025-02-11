By virtue of playing for some of the biggest clubs in Europe and, as a result, world football, Thierry Henry hung up his boots as one of the deadliest forwards of all time – but he shocked Jamie Carragher when naming the club he wished he had played for.

A marksman of the highest order, the one-time World Cup winner began his career in his native France for Versailles before being spotted by AS Monaco, a dominant force in Ligue 1, alongside the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille and Olmypique Lyonnais.

The centre forward-turned-pundit then moved to Juventus in 1999 but notched just three strikes in 20 appearances, which equates to just 1,389 minutes of action, but La Liga behemoth Barcelona still noticed his talent and decided to secure his services.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Henry is the only Premier League player in history to score more than 20 goals and register 20 assists in a single Premier League season.

It was in England where the 123-cap, 51-goal France international announced himself as one of the greatest strikers in the long and storied history of football, plundering 228 goals and 95 assists for the Premier League juggernauts across an eight-year period.

Upon retirement, Henry’s made-for-consumption personality and knowledge of the game have been snapped up by a number of broadcasters – and it’s also given him the chance to reveal some truths about his illustrious career.

During CBS Sports’ Champions League coverage in 2022, when quizzed by host Kate Abdo about which club the mesmeric Frenchman, who is now 47 years of age, wished he had plied his trade for during his illustrious playing days, he said:

Wow! Let me think. It’s a tough one but I’m going to have to go, obviously we all know, but Liverpool.

In response, his co-panellists were in utter shock with Abdo muttering, “Oh okay, I didn’t see that one coming”, while Carragher – who played a grand total of 737 times for the Merseysiders during his career – was also stunned by his colleague’s answer.

While earning his corn in the United States for New York Red Bulls back in 2013, Les Ulis-born Henry recalled how it was playing Liverpool at their stomping ground and one of the greatest stadiums in Premier League history, Anfield, back in the day.

As reported by The Echo, the French talisman said: "For my first few years at Arsenal we didn't do well there, but we improved. It's the atmosphere I love. It's unbelievable. I've played in a lot of stadiums, but for me there is nothing like playing at Liverpool.

"Nothing can beat Highbury, of course, but playing at Anfield was great. The fans always sing and hold up their scarves before and after the game - whether they have won or lost. It must be amazing if you are a Liverpool player."