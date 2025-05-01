Thierry Henry has slammed a Champions League rule change in the aftermath of the dramatic 3-3 draw between Barcelona and Inter Milan at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Wednesday night. Simone Inzaghi’s side stormed to an early two-goal lead, and while Denzel Dumfries' late second appeared to have sealed the win after a Barcelona fightback, Inter ultimately left Catalonia with a sense of missed opportunity.

The decisive moment came via a slice of misfortune - a Yann Sommer own goal. As Raphinha unleashed a powerful, curling strike from the edge of the box, the ball crashed off the crossbar, struck the back of the Swiss goalkeeper, and rebounded into his own net with just 25 minutes left on the clock. Watch the goal below:

With the semi-final now finely balanced heading into next week's return leg at the legendary San Siro, Henry voiced his frustration over a recent rule change he believes unfairly denied Inter a deserved edge.