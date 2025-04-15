Manchester United's miserable season got even worse on Sunday afternoon after they were thumped by Newcastle United in their Premier League clash at St James' Park. The Red Devils went into the game as huge underdogs and fell behind after 24 minutes when Sandro Tonali opened the scoring.

United fought back and managed to level proceedings just before half-time, with Alejandro Garnacho restoring parity. However, they were outclassed in the second 45 minutes, with Harvey Barnes' brace and Bruno Guimaraes' strike giving Newcastle a comfortable 4-1 victory.

Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher analysed the game on Monday Night Football and they were not impressed with United's defending throughout the game, with the former calling out his countryman Leny Yoro.

Thierry Henry Slams Leny Yoro For Actions vs Newcastle

He was baffled by his defending

Henry singled out Yoro, who is regarded as one of the best young players in world football, for criticism for Newcastle's third goal. In the 64th minute, Barnes won back possession from Noussair Mazraoui in his own half, drove past both the 19-year-old and Victor Lindelof with ease before smashing the ball past Altay Bayindir.

The Arsenal legend slammed Yoro's effort for the goal and slammed him for looking straight at the linesman after Barnes found the back of the net. He said: "Leny Yoro doesn’t go back to try and defend. The desire was on Newcastle’s side. They’re just not good enough.

“That (Barnes goal) should never happen. Pause on Yoro. I don’t know why… I don’t know what he is looking at? Are you looking at the linesman, trying to see if he is going to bail you out, I don’t know?

“I don’t know if he thought there was an offside. We all know it’s a goal. What are you looking at? I actually don’t know. I’ve never seen that before.”

Jamie Carragher wasn't impressed either, saying: “How bad are Manchester United? They lack everything, Manchester United. Harvey Barnes’ first touch, you’ve got two defenders before he gets to the goal and two defenders chasing him.

“If I tell you now he picks the ball up and he is going to score here and not be challenged, you can’t think that is possible at any level of football, if it was under-five young kids or Premier League. That is not acceptable to start in that position (where Barnes began) and finish there (in the box) without a challenge. We’re running out of things to say about them.”

Sky Sports originally posted the clip on their X (formerly Twitter) account before deleting it after backlash from United fans. One fan labeled Henry's comments as 'bizarre', while another stated they were 'embarrassing'.

United are next in action on Thursday when they welcome Lyon to Old Trafford for their crucial Europa League quarter-final second leg tie. It remains to be seen whether Yoro, who has started United's last four matches, will retain his spot in the starting lineup.