Thierry Henry didn’t hold back after being told which player was named Man of the Match following Real Madrid’s 1-1 draw against Manchester City.

The two European heavyweights will head into next week’s Champions League semi-final second leg tie with the aggregate scores level following Tuesday night’s first clash at the Bernabeu.

Vinicius Junior opened the scoring in the 36th minute with a thunderous strike from outside the box.

But Kevin De Bruyne popped up with a stunning goal of his own midway through the second half to improve City’s chances of reaching only their second ever Champions League final.

When asked who they would have given the Man of the Match award to, CBS Sports pundits Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards both gave the same answer: “Vinicius Jr”.

Carragher added: “Or Camavinga. It was a toss up.”

Henry then commented: “Vinicius Jr played in his position and we all know what he can do - and he did it.

“But Camavinga… Camavinga never played left-back in his life. He’s doing it now for two months. He’s coming in midfield, one-two, defending, he looks strong.

“But the big man will obviously grab the headline and I think he played better, so I will give it to Vinicius Jr. But Camavinga had an outstanding game.”

CBS Sports host Kate Abdo then informed the pundits that De Bruyne was officially named as UEFA’s Player of the Match, much to their collective disbelief.

Henry replied: “Well, obviously this is why there is a difference between ex-players and I don’t know who voted. It is true. It’s a different game. I love Kevin. Amazing goal.

“You’re telling me that’s not Vinicius that won that? Come on.”

Video: Henry's reaction to De Bruyne being named MOTM

Watch the footage here:

It wasn’t as if De Bruyne played badly by any means, but Henry and co. were convinced that both Vinicius and Camavinga were more deserving of the post-match individual accolade.

What did Pep Guardiola say about De Bruyne's performance?

Speaking after full-time, Man City boss Pep Guardiola said of De Bruyne: "He knows how important he is for us.

"He made an incredible performance for many reasons and I'm happy for him. In this type of game in this competition - semi-finals and finals - you need your best players.”

The Catalan coach added: "Ederson and Kyle Walker were exceptional against one of the toughest opponents that you can face today worldwide. In general, everyone was really good."

The two teams go head-to-head again on May 17 at the Etihad Stadium.