Thierry Henry is one of the finest players the Premier League has ever seen. The Frenchman was an outstanding player, setting the world alight for Arsenal and Barcelona at club level.

Winning all the biggest team prizes the sport has to offer - the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga, World Cup - Henry was unfortunate to miss out on the pinnacle of individual accolades. The 2003 Ballon d'Or looked destined to be awarded to the Gunners hero, but he was pipped to the post by Pavel Nedved.

After being asked about being overlooked for the Golden Ball many years later, the ex-France international claimed that he was at peace with the decision. Henry said:

"You can't debate opinions. When journalists are involved in votes, they vote whatever they want. "However you want to look at it, they vote whatever they want and when you look at the votes in the history of it, not only my year, every year, you look at the first three, and you're like, really? It is what it is. You can't debate opinions."

