Bukayo Saka's evolution at Arsenal has astounded Thierry Henry. He's become one of the Premier League's most reliable attackers. The English winger has starred for Mikel Arteta's Gunners this season, with seven goals and 11 assists in 20 games across competitions.

Yet, while coaching the club's youth players, Henry didn't initially think Saka would be the cream of the crop at the Emirates. He saw the 23-year-old up close during his time in the academy and felt three players showed more promise.

The Frenchman, who became Arsenal's all-time top goalscorer during his illustrious playing days, spoke about Saka over-exceeding his expectations. He highlighted three former Gunners youngsters who seemed more likely to become first-team stars:

At the time when I was (coaching) in the academy people were talking a lot about Chris Willock, Reiss Nelson, Donyell Malen and Bukayo was just, yeah he's good, but there wasn't the talk of the academy.

That's not to say the trio haven't impressed during their careers, but none have reached Saka's level. Here's how the three former Arsenal academy prospects are getting on after graduating from Hale End.

Chris Willock

Current team: Cardiff City

Chris Willock got his start in Arsenal's youth academy alongside his younger brother Joe, who is now at Newcastle United. He caught the eye in north London with flashy performances on the left wing. He stepped up to the senior team in the 2016-17 season when he appeared twice in the Carabao Cup.

The 26-year-old, whose other brother Matty also started in the Gunners' youth system, left for Portuguese giants Benfica in 2017. He's since had spells at Huddersfield and QPR and is currently playing for Cardiff City in the EFL Championship. He's managed one goal and one assist in 15 games for the 22nd-placed Bluebirds.

Chris Willock Arsenal Career Appearances Goals Assists Senior Team 2 0 0 Under 21 40 9 9 Under 18 5 1 0

Reiss Nelson

Current team: Fulham (on loan from Arsenal)

Reiss Nelson was the biggest success at Arsenal of the three academy prospects Henry had initially backed to overshadow Saka. The English attacker was a prominent member of the first team after debuting at senior level in 2016, even netting a memorable equaliser in a 3-3 draw against Southampton in April 2023.

The 25-year-old departed the Emirates in the summer, joining Fulham on loan after a lack of game time in North London. He's been a bright spark for the Cottagers alongside Emile Smith Rowe, who made a club-record £34 million move to Craven Cottage from the Gunners.

Reiss Nelson Arsenal Career Appearances Goals Assists Senior Team 90 8 9 Under 21 47 19 12 Under 18 9 4 0

Donyell Malen

Current team: Borussia Dortmund

Donyell Malen is a familiar name in European football amid a fine ongoing spell at Borussia Dortmund. The Dutch striker's youth days came at Ajax before heading to Arsenal in 2017. He'd spend just two years with the North Londoners before returning to the Netherlands with PSV Eindhoven.

The 25-year-old made a name for himself at PSV before earning a move to Dortmund in July 2021. He's a pacey frontman who knows where the goal is, having bagged 38 goals and 20 assists in 129 games for Dortmund. The Gunners had reportedly sent scouts to Germany to watch him in action earlier this year.

Donyell Malen Arsenal Career Appearances Goals Assists Senior Team N/A N/A N/A Under 21 24 7 2 Under 18 21 11 4

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 11/12/202