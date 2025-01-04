Throughout his career, Thierry Henry was one of the most dangerous footballers on the planet and there weren't many defenders who could find a way to contain him. He regularly torched teams and his combination of pace, trickery and incredible accuracy caused all sorts of problems. He's considered the greatest player in Premier League history.

Whether it was for Arsenal, Barcelona or the France national team, Henry came up against some of the best players in the world, but rarely struggled to get the better of a defender. With that said, he was once asked to name his toughest opponents and he picked two very different players.

First, he revealed Paul Scholes was the toughest opponent of his career. That's no real surprise. The Manchester United legend is considered one of the best midfielders in the history of the Premier League and is usually brought up by former pros when discussing the players they found it toughest to compete against.

The second name Henry picked wasn't quite as expected. When naming the toughest defender he ever played against, the Frenchman chose former Inter Milan star, Taribo West.

Henry Chose Taribo West Due to Their Encounters in Italy

He found the star's marking intense

Speaking during an appearance on CBS Sports during their coverage of the Champions League, Henry picked West as the defender he hated playing against the most because of his intense man-marking. Describing the Nigerian former Inter Milan star, he said:

"I will go back in the day to Taribo West. They [Inter Milan] were man marking, and he would follow you everywhere - even in the dressing room."

The two came across one another initially in Serie A during Henry's stint with Juventus and West's time with Inter. They didn't have the chance to play against one another for long, with the former spending just eight months in Italy before he moved to Arsenal and became a club legend. West, on the other hand, spent a little longer in Serie A, but ultimately played for a variety of different clubs and eventually moved to England himself.

Taribo West Played For Several Notable Teams

He spent a brief period in the Premier League

Initially starting off his professional career with Auxerre in France, West spent three years playing regular football in Ligue 1. He made a name for himself with the side and earned a move to Inter Milan and the San Siro in 1997. It was following that move that the defender came up against Henry and clearly left a lasting impression.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Taribo West played 99 times for Auxerre

Interestingly, he joined a rare group of players to play for both sides of Milan when, after falling out of favour with Inter, he moved to AC Milan in January 2000. The switch didn't bring the upturn in fortune that he wanted, though. West played just four league games for the side following his move and by the start of the 2000/01 season, he'd moved to England and joined Derby County on loan in the Premier League.

He played 20 times for the Rams before he bounced around a number of different teams. At 33 years old, he made the decision to retire from football and these days, he's living a very different type of life in a brand-new career.

West is Now a Pastor

He realised religion was his purpose

After a lengthy career on the pitch, West decided to call it a day in 2007 and soon switched fields and became a pastor instead. As quoted by The Sun, the Nigerian revealed an experience with God is what convinced him to turn towards religion and start his own church in Lagos. Speaking about the moment, he said:

"Why would I switch from being a footballer to becoming a pastor? I saw God one-on-one. That’s where my transition started; From the field to the pulpit. We were celebrating. In the middle of that, a woman stumbled into me and said: ‘Sir, please may I know your name?’ I said: ‘I am Mr No Name’. She said: ‘May I know where you live?’ I said: ‘I live nowhere.’ She left with annoyance. "In the twinkle of an eye, I just heard an audible voice and it came like a slap. It said: ‘Switch, turn.’ I turned. It said: ‘Look at the woman. Look for her now and call that woman and apologise to her. I said that to you.’ That can only be a voice from God. So I switched. I start searching for the woman, and when this sister came all the way from America, she told me a lot of prophecies. And she told me in the next one or two years; I would open a church. All the prophecies she gave me came to pass."

Over a decade on from after opening his church in 2014, he remains a pastor in Nigeria. It's quite the change from his time locking up one of the best footballers on the planet.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 03/01/2025.