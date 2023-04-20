Thierry Henry gave some fascinating analysis of Arsenal's Premier League title chances.

Appearing on CBS alongside Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher, Henry was asked about Arsenal's chances of beating Manchester City next Wednesday in a match that could decide the title.

Henry had just witnessed Man City overcome Bayern Munich 4-1 on aggregate in the Champions League quarter finals, to book a semi final clash against Real Madrid.

While they're favourites to win that competition, they're also now slight favourites to win the Premier League after Arsenal dropped another two points against West Ham last weekend.

The Gunners lead City by four points having played a game more.

The clash at the Etihad will go a long way to deciding who wins the league.

So, how does Henry see it?

Well, his analysis was absolutely fascinating.

VIDEO: Thierry Henry's analysis of Arsenal's title chances

Fans were loving Henry's incredible insight. Check out the reaction on social media;

What did Henry say about Arsenal's title chances?

"I don’t know the last time we beat Man City so it’s going to be a tough one. The last game against them [a 3-1 defeat in February] didn’t reassure me," Henry said on CBS Sports.

"Since the start of the season I’ve been talking about emotions and how you don’t win league titles with emotion. I’m sorry, but you don’t.

"You can win a cup with emotions but not a 38-game season. You can’t be too emotional and we’ve seen recently Arsenal have been too emotional.

"There is a difference between passion and emotion. You can feel emotions but don’t become too emotional, that’s the difference. They need to stay calm.

"We are still ahead of Man City but they need to get rid of the emotional part of the game and concentrate on their job because we were not expected to be there.

"They may be a bit hurt mentally but we are still ahead. Man City still need to win their games and beat us. So it’s still there in front of you, but for me we need to get rid of the emotional side of the game.

"When you watch Man City, they look composed whatever the score is. I know we are talking about the crème da le crème but this is what Arsenal need to be.

"Sometimes when I watch Arsenal, the game is so up and down and they lose control. But again, we’re still ahead.

"If I was in the dressing room I would be saying, 'This is the moment. This has to be the moment.' But emotionally they also need to be composed enough to take the big moments. It would be amazing if we do it."

Henry finished off his speech with the powerful: "You can feel it, don't become it."

Richards was stunned as just shouted "Wowww!" when Henry was finished.