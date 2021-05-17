Highlights Thierry Henry gave an explosive interview after Arsenal were beaten by Barcelona in the 2006 Champions League final.

The Frenchman slammed the referee and many of Barcelona's players, including Ronaldinho and Samuel Eto'o.

Reflecting on the final years later, Henry revealed he still thinks about the heartbreaking loss on a daily basis.

Arsenal suffered heartache in the 2006 Champions League final against Barcelona in Paris. The Gunners' chances of winning the tie took a massive blow after just 18 minutes when Jens Lehmann was sent off for taking out Samuel Eto'o.

Remarkably, despite the man disadvantage, Arsenal took the lead when Sol Campbell headed home. Arsene Wenger's side managed to hold on to their lead for much of the second half but their resolve was broken in the 76th minute when Eto'o found the net and, four minutes later, Juliano Belletti would find the net to condemn Arsenal to a heartbreaking defeat.

It remains the only time that Arsenal have featured in a Champions League final.

Thierry Henry Lost it in his Post-Match Interview

Thierry Henry was Arsenal's captain for the final and he delivered one of the most extraordinary interviews in recent memory after the game. He started off by taking aim at referee, Terje Hauge.

"I don't want to start any arguments but I don't know if the ref had a Barcelona shirt on or something.

"They kicked me all over the place in the first half. I got the ball here and he gave me a yellow card. I don't know if they're not used to the pace of the Premier League or the desire, but I thought that was harsh, I'm sorry. Clear enough maybe for Jens [Lehmann], but I told the ref, 'I'm sorry, if you don't want us to win it, just say it from the start'. Some of the calls in the game were a bit strange."

Henry then said he didn't go to the ground during the game because he's not a woman. He continued: "Next time I'll dive maybe. They try to kick me in my knee, my ankle, but I'm not a woman so I stay on my feet. I would expect the ref to do his job but I don't think he did."

Thierry Henry Blasted Barcelona's Players

The Frenchman reserved some praise for Henrik Larsson but slated Ronaldinho and Eto'o.

"All the time you talk about Ronaldinho and Eto'o and people like that. Let's talk about the proper people who make the difference, that was Henrik Larsson, who made two assists. I didn't see Ronaldinho and I didn't see Eto'o. I would have liked to see a proper ref also."

Henry concluded by saying Puyol and Marquez should have been shown yellow cards, while he accused the latter of trying to break his ankles. He continued: "I'm sorry if you look at the game again, so many times [Carles] Puyol should have got a yellow card.

"So many times [Rafael] Marquez came from behind to break my ankles, didn't get a yellow card. To defend against me with a yellow card isn't the same game anymore. But hey, I think we can be proud - I'm just upset for the Arsenal fans."

Barcelona Left Arsenal For Barcelona Shortly After

He joined Barcelona in a £16.1million move

Henry wouldn't hold a grudge for too long, though, as he joined Barcelona just 12 months later in 2007. Although he wouldn't be the main man as he was at Arsenal, he would go on to enjoy three highly successful years at the Catalan giants, helping them to seven trophies.

The Frenchman finally got his hands on the Champions League trophy in 2009 as he starred in Barcelona's triumph, playing 72 minutes as they beat Manchester United 2-0 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. He also helped the club to two La Liga titles.

Thierry Henry's Barcelona statistics Years 2007-2010 Games 121 Goals 49 Assists 27 Cards 14 (14 yellow, 0 red) Trophies 7 (2x La Liga, 1x Copa del Rey, 1x Supercopa de Espana, 1x Champions League, 1x Super Cup, 1x Club World Cup)

Thierry Henry Felt Like he Let Arsenal Down

'There's not a day where I don't think about it'

Years later, Henry gave an emotional interview where he reflected on the 2006 Champions League final. He said, per Sky Sports Retro:

"There's not a day where I don't think about it. Because doing it for Arsenal would have been extra special.

"I went to Barcelona straight after and every morning I see the picture of them celebrating in Paris. Every morning I had to see that. Even the poster was up in the dressing room at Barcelona.

"For me, I'm my biggest critic. When I didn't perform I felt like I let my team down. I didn't need to press to tell me. I didn't even need anyone to tell me after the game 'don't worry you were good'. I knew when I wasn't good.

"You can't go back to it and change it, you have to accept it - that's the way it is. I've also won games that you appreciate. But you always feel like you let your team down when you don't perform and any game that I didn't score to help my team win I always felt bad because you always want to make sure you help."