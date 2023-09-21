Highlights Jude Bellingham has made a significant impact at Real Madrid, impressing with his performances and scoring crucial goals.

Jamie Carragher believes Bellingham may eventually seek a new challenge in the Premier League, specifically with six-time Champions League winners Liverpool.

Thierry Henry shut down Carragher's claim, reminding him that Bellingham is currently playing for a team with 14 Champions League victories, far surpassing Liverpool's six.

Jude Bellingham has been a revelation during his first few months as a Real Madrid player, even scoring a last-gasp winner in his Champions League debut for the club. The 20-year-old has also scored five goals in as many La Liga games so far making him the top scorer in the competition.

Signing for Los Blancos in the summer for an initial fee of £88.5 million, the young Englishman is already looking to be one of the signings of the summer, if not the best. At such a young age, Bellingham looks set to be the main man in the Real Madrid midfield for at least the next decade, barring injuries.

Jamie Carragher believes this may not be the case however, as the CBS Sports pundit weighed in with a scenario he thinks could become a reality in the years to come should the England international pursue a new challenge, but Thierry Henry did not appear to be having it at all. Time will tell if Bellingham will remain in Spain for the remainder of his career, or move on eventually.

Jamie Carragher predicts Bellingham's future club

The CBS Sports line-up on Champions League nights has become famous in recent times for being extremely entertaining as well as very informative with Carragher and Henry usually joined by Micah Richards on the panel. However, the former Manchester City defender was absent on this occasion.

With Kate Abdo hosting, Carragher gave his - perhaps hopeful - thoughts on which club Bellingham could join in the future: "I'm sure Jude wants to try the Premier League one day, and where better than 6 times Champions League winners Liverpool?"

There was speculation that the midfielder could have ended up at Anfield rather than the Bernabeu this year, but the Reds eventually were reported to have pulled out of the deal. Therefore, it wouldn't be the biggest shock in the world to see the move happen at some point, but as he is so far away from his prime years still, it is hard to imagine why the Spanish giants would sanction a move away.

Thierry Henry's reaction to Carragher's Bellingham claim is priceless

WIth his fellow pundit claiming Bellingham could be tempted to join a Premier League club with six Champions League trophies, Henry was quick to shut the idea down with a very simple line of: "He is playing for a team that has won 14!"

The CBS Sports panel is known for all the joking and winding up that goes on, and the Frenchman appears to thrive on this. While it is unlikely that the player in question will actually decide on his next club based on Champions League titles, this was still a cutting line from Henry that stopped Carragher in his tracks.

Real Madrid have won Europe's top competition twice as many times as AC Milan, with the Italian side being the second-most decorated team in the history of the competition. Liverpool are next in line with a still impressive six successes in the Champions League.