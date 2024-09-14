Key Takeaways Liverpool were dealt their first blow of the season this weekend as Nottingham Forest won at Anfield for the first time since 1969.

Subbing off Luis Diaz instead of Mohamed Salah can be attributed as one of the key things Arne Slot got wrong.

Keeping the lineup unchanged is another, with the international break clearly taking its toll on the Reds.

Liverpool suffered their first defeat of the season on Saturday afternoon, with Nottingham Forest claiming a 1-0 victory. It was the Tricky Trees' first win at Anfield in 55 years, as Callum Hudson-Odoi capitalized on the Reds' inefficiency in front of goal to present Arne Slot with the first challenge of his Premier League tenure in dramatic fashion.

The defeat followed just two weeks after the Dutchman had secured a commanding 3-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford. Under Slot's new guidance, the Reds had begun their tenure with three wins and three clean sheets from three games, garnering widespread acclaim as early title contenders.

Unfortunately for those hoping for another three points in the comfort of their own home, Liverpool delivered a lacklustre performance over the weekend, falling short of keeping pace with Manchester City, who secured a victory in their match against Brentford.

Despite the positive buzz surrounding the club since Slot's arrival, some of the blame must be attributed to the manager. That said below are four key areas where the former Feyenoord boss faltered, as his side missed the chance to make history by becoming the first team to win their first four games of a new era without conceding.

Lack of Squad Rotation

In certain situations, making adjustments to a functioning system is essential

A key difference between Slot and his predecessor is that the current boss tends to stick with a successful system once he finds one. This was evident when the Dutchman named the same lineup for a third consecutive game, making only one change from the first matchday - replacing Jarell Quansah with Ibrahima Konate.

While it’s true that there’s no need to fix a system that isn't broken, sometimes a slight adjustment can significantly improve a team's fortunes. Each player who started against Forest had featured for their national teams during the international break. With capable options like Cody Gakpo, Conor Bradley, and Darwin Nunez ready for their first starts of the season, incorporating them could have alleviated the strain on the starting 11 at the start of the Reds' challenging stretch of seven games in 21 days.

Subbing Luis Diaz Instead of Mo Salah

The Colombian was having a far greater influence than Salah

The main concern following Saturday afternoon's defeat centred on Mo Salah's troubling performance. He managed to complete only 28 of his 40 pass attempts, created just one chance for his teammates and won only one of his seven ground duels over 90 exhausting minutes. Additionally, Salah ended a disheartening display by completing just one of his five dribble attempts - matching the tally of Murillo, who was playing as a centre-back.

Slot should have recognized the minimal impact Salah was having and substituted him instead of Luis Diaz, who was arguably the Reds' most effective attacking threat throughout the match. But Salah stayed on the field for the entire duration. This decision highlighted that reputation doesn’t always reflect performance, and this particular oversight could be attributed to the Dutchman’s poor game management on the day.

Keeping Szoboszlai on For 90 Minutes

The midfielder looked worn out early into proceedings

As one key talking point segues nicely into the next - Dominik Szoboszlai, as good as he has looked in the new system under Slot, appeared to be playing with heavy legs on Saturday. Whether that is another case of the international break having its effect or just a blot on the Hungarian's timeline, the forward-thinking midfielder looked to be running on empty throughout most of the second period.

Usually, his heat map is dominated by red, but this was not the case over the weekend. While Ryan Gravenberch delivered another solid performance and Alexis Mac Allister held his own, Szoboszlai might have benefited from a rest out of the midfield trio, particularly with Champions League fixtures coming up this month. Then again, this is a decision that would have been easier had Harvey Elliott not recently broken his foot.

Moving Trent Into Midfield

Conor Bradley struggled to keep up with Callum Hudson-Odoi

Transitioning from earning two Man of the Match awards while striving to become a regular in Lee Carsley's England setup during the international break to appearing almost invisible against Nottingham Forest must have felt like a significant fall from grace for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

He struggled with set-pieces, was ineffective with his long passes, and barely made an impact when attacking the defence - far from the Alexander-Arnold the Anfield faithful are used to. However, it was notable that he remained defensively sharp. This became especially apparent when he moved into midfield, as Conor Bradley failed to contain Callum Hudson-Odoi, leading to the eventual winning goal.

All statistics are courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 14-09-24.