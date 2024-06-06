Highlights Jayson Tatum must excel in his second Finals with increased scoring to combat Dallas' threats.

Porzingis' return to form is crucial for Boston; adds value with defense and spacing.

Bench production is key for the Celtics, esp. Hauser, Kornet, Brissett, and Tillman.

The 2024 NBA Finals is about to get underway when the Boston Celtics host the Dallas Mavericks to begin Game 1 of the highly anticipated matchup.

This is especially a big challenge for the Celtics, seeking their 18th championship in franchise history and their first since 2008.

Boston went 64-18 in the regular season, showcasing themselves as one of the best offensive and defensive teams in the league. They kept that up in the playoffs, going 12-2 against Miami, Cleveland, and Indiana en route to their second NBA Finals appearance in the last three seasons.

With Dallas posing a huge threat, particularly with the dynamic scoring duo of Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving, the Celtics must do everything they can to achieve their goal of bringing the Larry O'Brien trophy back to Beantown.

Here are five things they must do to take down the Mavericks in this series:

1 Tatum Must Perform Big In His Second NBA Finals

Tatum struggled in his Finals debut in 2022

When the Celtics lost the 2022 Finals against Golden State, a lot of criticism went Jayson Tatum's way due to his shooting and scoring struggles inside the arc.

In that series, he averaged 21.5 points, seven assists, and 6.8 rebounds. He was all-around with his impact as he shot an amazing 45.5 percent from beyond the arc, but he was 36.7 percent from the field overall. When three-pointers are removed, he was 31.6 percent.

It was concerning because his scoring went down after each series that year. He went from averaging 29.5 points against Brooklyn to 21.5 against the Warriors, an eight-point decrease for a player known for being able to score the ball at will.

This postseason has seen a different version of Tatum. While maintaining his willingness to keep his teammates involved, his production has gone up following each series. He went from putting up 21.8 points against Miami in the first round to a whopping 30.3 points against Indiana in the Eastern Conference Finals, a big increase of 8.5 points.

Boston will need all the scoring they can get from their franchise star to win this series, and with the way he has been playing as the playoffs go on, they might do just that.

2 Have Porzingis Return To Form

KP missed much of the postseason with injury

Boston breezed through the East despite being without one of their key players in Kristaps Porzingis, who left during Game 4 of the first round against Miami due to a calf injury.

The good news for the Celtics is that Porzingis will be back on the court to begin the NBA Finals against Dallas.

Having him return provides Boston with a lot of advantages. He allows them to space out the floor with his efficient ability to make three-pointers, not to mention that he can be a lob threat when needed.

His defense is also valuable, with his shot-blocking and rim protection being a potential factor in preventing Dallas' offense from flourishing. It will also help keep his teammate Al Horford fresh, who had to play more minutes due to his absence.

Before he went to the sidelines, Porzingis was averaging 12.3 points, five rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 1.3 steals on 38.9 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent from downtown.

A small sample size to take into account since it only involves the first round, but Boston will need Porzingis to come through with big plays when they are in need of a mismatch to keep Dallas' defense on their heels.

3 Bench Must Produce

Assistance from Horford, Pritchard, and Hauser will be needed

The starting rotation of Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Tatum, and Porzingis will certainly have a heavy workload of minutes to start out the series against Dallas. Once it progresses, however, the Celtics will look to their bench for potential sparks.

The significant performers have been mainly Horford and Payton Pritchard, the former who stepped up in Porzingis' absence and the latter for being active with his production via three-point shooting and aggressiveness in getting to the basket.

Boston needs Sam Hauser to bounce back from his shooting woes. Making 38.6 percent of his shots from the field and 33.3 percent of his attempts from three this postseason, he is coming off a brutal offensive showing in the East Finals, where he went 2-of-16 overall and 1-of-14 from downtown. Having him return to sharpshooting form will do wonders for the team's bench.

It would also be beneficial to keep an eye on Luke Kornet, Oshae Brissett, and Xavier Tillman throughout the series. They have shown, at the very least, that they can provide energy on both sides of the court, resulting in huge runs that prove difficult for opponents to come back from. Production from them would be the cherry on top of what is already a potent offense from the Celtics.

4 Knock Down Three-Pointers Consistently

The team averages 14.6 triples per game in the playoffs

Three-point shooting has been the Celtics' signature for the past two seasons under head coach Joe Mazzulla. This playoff run has seen it be taken to a new level.

Boston is making 14.6 of their 39.8 attempts from beyond the arc. While it may not be the 16.5 three-pointers they knocked down per game during the regular season, they still remain a deadly threat from deep as Dallas might have a hard time cooling them off.

White and Tatum have the most attempts on the team, making their triples at a 35.3 percent clip. Brown, Holiday, Porzingis, Horford, and Pritchard follow suit as their ability to convert triples down the stretch will be crucial to them securing wins throughout the series.

5 Slow Down Luka and Kyrie

The duo scores 51.6 points per game this postseason

The biggest defensive challenge for Boston will be figuring out how to keep Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving in check.

The star duo has done a tremendous job in getting Dallas back to the NBA Finals for the first time since their title run in 2011.

Dončić has been on a scorching tear throughout this playoff run, averaging 28.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 8.8 assists, and a 1.6 steals as a triple-double threat. Leading the team in shot attempts with 22.3 per game, getting the ball out of his hands should be one of Boston's top priorities on defense.

As for Irving, he is putting up 22.8 points, 5.2 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.2 steals as an excellent second option behind Dončić. Facing his former team in the NBA Finals, it will be interesting to see how Boston limits his impact while making sure Dončić is not getting to his spots with ease. Holiday, White, Brown, and Tatum will have their hands full whenever they switch onto these two stars.

Forcing PJ Washington, Derrick Jones Jr., Josh Green, Maxi Kleber, Daniel Gafford, and Dereck Lively to shoot the ball instead of Dončić and Irving could be key to the Celtics' defensive game plan. How it will play out once the ball is tipped off to begin the series remains to be seen, but it will be interesting nonetheless.