Highlights Arsenal dominated Chelsea with a 5-0 win, showcasing exceptional goals from Trossard, White, Havertz, and a strong performance from Odegaard.

Chelsea missed Cole Palmer's presence, as demonstrated by their struggles against Arsenal, highlighting the importance of having key players in the lineup.

Gabriel's foul on Madueke in the build-up to Arsenal's goal sparked controversy among Chelsea fans, underscoring the impact of referee decisions.

Arsenal regained top spot in the Premier League with a comfortable 5-0 win over London rivals Chelsea thanks to goals from Leandro Trossard and Ben White. They now sit on 77 points – three points ahead of Liverpool and four ahead of Manchester City.

The home side took the lead early on through Leandro Trossard, but it was Thomas Partey's brilliant pass that kicked the move off. The ball worked through the left half space and Trossard added the finishing touch.

White then gave them a two-goal cushion in the 52nd minute. Martin Odegaard’s short corner resulted in a shot from Rice. The Englishman’s effort deflected to White, whose left-footed shot curled home.

Former Chelsea man Kai Havertz then bagged a brace to make it 4-0 to Mikel Arteta’s men before White also notched his second of the evening to top off a wonderful night of football for the table-topping north Londoners.

Nicolas Jackson Lucky to Avoid Red Card

He walked away unscathed after a bad challenge

Although Chelsea were consigned to a 5-0 defeat, things could have been made much worse if Nicolas Jackson’s challenge on Takehiro Tomiyasu resulted in a red card. The Senegalese striker, who has been criticised for his lack of goals this term, went studs-up on Tomiyasu.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: If Nicolas Jackson received a booking for his challenge, it would have been his 10th of the season – and he would have been given a two-match ban.

In fact, somehow, Jackson managed to walk away unscathed with referee Simon Hooper not willing to reach into his pocket. One fan, perplexed, on X (formerly Twitter) cited Christian Romero's red card offence against Chelsea earlier in the season and insisted Jackson's challenge against Arsenal was much worse.

Martin Odegaard Masterclass

Fans claiming the Norwegian is ‘absolutely world class’

Of course, it’s no secret that Odegaard is unbelievably talented. But extra responsibilities come with the armband and the Norway international certainly fulfilled them against Chelsea.

Showering him with praise, a fan called him ‘absolutely world class’ after his Man of the Match performance. Despite not scoring himself, the former Real Madrid prospect managed to weigh in with two assists.

But his performance against Arsenal encapsulated everything he is brilliant at: the feint touches, the outrageous passing and ability to keep things ticking over. Arsenal are very lucky to have a player of his calibre at their disposal.

Chelsea Sorely Missed Cole Palmer

Trained with an illness throughout the week

It’s no secret that Cole Palmer is Pochettino’s best player – but there have not been many times this season that Chelsea have been without his goalscoring prowess. But their away outing against Arsenal proved what life would be without the Englishman.

One fan on Reddit – named interstellar304 – hoped that Chelsea’s poor display was down to their list of injury problems rather than the absence of Palmer.

“Let’s just hope this is due mainly to all the injuries but worrying that without Cole Palmer we look this pathetic.”

If Chelsea are to finish this season on a high, having the former Manchester City man back in the fold will be imperative.

Kai Havertz Deserves his Praise

Arsenal ace bagged twice against former side

Many Chelsea fans – and those from rival clubs also – laughed at the fact that a title-chasing Arsenal signed Havertz in the summer – but who’s laughing now? The German, who has been in red-hot form recently, managed to add two strikes to his tally against his former club.

His duo of goals came in a 12-minute period between the 57th and the 65th minute, and he made sure to celebrate in fashion. While many players are subdued in their reaction when scoring against previous employers, Havertz ensured to let the travelling away fans know that he had scored twice.

One supporter of the 5-0-winning outfit revealed feeling 'genuinely so proud' of their player while insisting that he deserves his flowers for his workmanlike approach to the club and their title charge.

Noni Madueke Fouled in Build-up to Arsenal Goal

Arsenal's Gabriel involved

Chelsea fans feel aggrieved by Hooper’s inability to spot Gabriel’s foul on Noni Madueke in the build-up to Arsenal’s third goal. The Blues felt Madueke had been fouled by the Brazilian at the start of the move that resulted in a goal, but the officials were – unfortunately for them – unmoved by the shouts.

As always, the Brazilian was defensively brilliant throughout but, perhaps, got away with one as his arms were wrapped around the Chelsea forward. One fan even suggested he felt ‘gobsmacked’ that Arsenal were allowed to continue playing, especially as they scored from the break with Madueke on the floor.