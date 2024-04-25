Highlights Man City climbed up to second on the table with a 4-0 victory against Brighton.

Fans have been left debating plenty from the game, though, including Phil Foden's controversial free-kick goal.

It was a big night for City, regardless as they look unstoppable in the Premier League title race.

Manchester City climbed up to second on the Premier League table on Thursday night thanks to a comfortable victory over Brighton.

The European Champions knew that the pressure was on after Arsenal's 5-0 demolition of Chelsea on Tuesday night, but they delivered in some style. Kevin De Bruyne put the visitors ahead with a diving header, before Phil Foden strengthened his case to be named PFA Player of the Year by doubling his side's lead via a deflected free kick.

The Englishman doubled his tally for the night less than ten minutes later, giving the visitors a 3-0 lead going into half-time. Julian Alvarez then added the only goal of the second period as the Sky Blues saw the game out with complete ease.

Kevin De Bruyne's Diving Header

The strike had shades of Van Persie at the 2010 World Cup

Fans are used to singing De Bruyne's praises. After all, the Belgian playmaker is one of the best passers the Premier League has ever witnessed. However, it was not his feet that got everyone talking tonight.

The 32-year-old gave his side the advantage thanks to a sumptuous diving header from just inside the 18-yard box that looped over Jason Steele and nestled into the back of the net. It was certainly not the typical goal many expect from the former Chelsea man, but just adds another string to his incredibly impressive bow.

The strike had people making comparisons to Robin Van Persie's exquisite diving header against Spain in the 2010 World Cup.

Foden Free Kick Controversy

Fans believe that Foden shouldn't have been awarded a foul

It was another brilliant night for superstar Foden, whose brace all but guaranteed three points for the visitors. Although many were under the impression that his first should not have stood. The goalscorer was deemed to be fouled in the build-up, although replays show that it was more of a slip from the Englishman as opposed to an offence.

With VAR unable to get involved in the decision despite the fact it presented the visitors with a clear opportunity to score, which they took, Brighton players were left fuming as they watched Foden celebrate his ricochetted effort. Fans online were quick to jump on the unfair decision, with the defending champions appearing to get more help which they undoubtedly don't need to challenge for the silverware.

Jarred Gillet's Costly Mistake

The 'Liverpool fan' is also on VAR duty for the North London Derby

The man in charge of the game tonight was Australian official Jarred Gillet. Famed for the viral video of him being mic'd up in his final A-League game, Gillet has come under scrutiny multiple times this season for some questionable decision-making. This was only exacerbated when he opted to give City a free kick in a dangerous position, despite there appearing to be no foul on Phil Foden.

More controversial decisions came, with Brighton fans furious not to have been awarded at least one penalty on the night.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jarred Gillet is the only Premier League referee to have been brought in from an overseas league.

It has led to more discussion on the topic of who referees support and whether or not this can impact the way in which they officiate games. This comes after Nottingham Forest accused Stuart Atwell of not giving decisions in Forest's favour due to his allegiances to Luton.

With Gillet due to be the VAR for this weekend's North London Derby, it has led to many questioning why he should be allowed such a role when he supports fellow title contenders Liverpool.

City Regain Control in the Title Race

Some are suggesting that City have already sown up the title

With victory, Pep Guardiola's side returned to the summit of the Premier League. As Liverpool lost to Everton on Wednesday, things now seem to be following a similar pattern to last season. With just four games left to play, the defending champions sit two points clear of their nearest rivals, Arsenal.

With City in the driving seat, Mikel Arteta will be aiming to continue applying the pressure on the champions in the hope that they drop points in their remaining fixtures. With no Champions League distractions, the possibility of that seems all the more unlikely.

In fact, some fans online have even gone as far as to insinuate that the title race is already over. This can only be put down to the fact that the Cityzens are as well-oiled a machine as anyone can find.

Question Marks Over De Zerbi's Potential

The Italian was in the running to become Liverpool boss

There have been plenty of noise of late surrounding Roberto De Zerbi's future at Brighton. The Italian was one of the favourites for the Liverpool job next season, even more so when it became apparent that other front-runners such as Xabi Alonso and Ruben Amorim were out of the race.

It appears that the Reds will be heading in a different direction, but that still hasn't stopped the former Shakthar coach from being linked with other high-profile jobs in the meantime.

One criticism of the 44-year-old though, is his tactical flexibility. Heavy defeats to Fulham, Arsenal and now City have left many questioning whether or not De Zerbi has what it takes to manage at the highest level. There's no doubt that he has done an incredible job on the South Coast, but it is equally possible that he has reached his ceiling.

YouTuber Mark Godlbidge said, "Well done Liverpool for avoiding him". While one fan online commented: