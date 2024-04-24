Highlights Manchester United came from behind twice to beat Sheffield United 4-2.

Bruno Fernandes showcased his talent, rescuing United with goals and assists.

Harry Maguire had another solid outing, continuing his recent redemption at Old Trafford.

Manchester United came from behind twice to beat Sheffield United 4-2 at Old Trafford on Wednesday night. The Red Devils, fresh off the back of their near-nightmare FA Cup penalty shootout victory over Coventry City, were on the ropes on multiple occasions against the Blades, but managed to escape the game with all three points.

Despite being dead last in the Premier League, the Blades took the lead in the first half after a disastrous mistake from Andre Onana played Jayden Bogle in on goal, and he slotted the ball home. Harry Maguire levelled things up not too long afterwards, but the visitors took the lead again early in the second half after Ben Brereton Diaz got on the scoresheet.

United were awarded a penalty just over 10 minutes later, with Bruno Fernandes scoring from the spot and the Portuguese midfielder popped up again in the 81st minute and then Rasmus Hojlund rounded things off for the club with just five minutes left on the clock. Erik ten Hag's side largely dominated proceedings, but they were still dealt a couple of scares, and it wasn't the sort of performance that will have many fans feeling too comfortable after their FA Cup outing at the weekend.

Wes Foderingham Had a Blinder

He kept Sheffield United in the game with some fantastic saves

While it might sound silly considering he ultimately went on to concede four times, Wes Foderingham had a fine evening and the scoreline could have been a lot worse if it wasn't for his efforts in the Sheffield United goal. The shot-stopper had a solid night, denying United on multiple occasions and fans were quick to notice his heroics.

One fan hilariously compared Foderingham to Lev Yashin, the man widely regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time. He might not be quite that good, but it was still a strong showing for the Englishman, despite the eventual score.

Bruno Fernandes Saved the Day Again

The United captain played the hero

While he has his fair share of critics, largely for his behaviour as a leader, there's no denying the talent that Bruno Fernandes possesses and that was on full display again today as he dragged United over the line and saved them from humiliation. The attacking midfielder scored from the penalty spot to tie things up before he put his side in front with less than 10 minutes remaining in the contest. He wasn't done there, though, as he then turned playmaker and set up Hoijlund for the Red Devils' fourth and final goal of the night. It was a superb second half for Fernandes and one fan recognised the work that he had done.

It's safe to say that United would be lost without Fernandes and things would be looking a whole lot worse than they currently do if they didn't have him on hand to single-handedly save the day.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka Had a Poor Showing

His future at Old Trafford might be in doubt

Once regarded as one of the brightest young full-backs in the Premier League, Aaron Wan-Bissaka has fallen by the wayside somewhat recently. After losing his place to Diego Dalot, his form has taken a nosedive, and he failed to impress against Sheffield United either. One fan thinks it's time for the right-back to leave the Red Devils.

It feels harsh to suggest that Wan Bissaka doesn't have a place in the Premier League anymore, but he certainly needs to figure things out quickly if he wants to remain at Old Trafford.

Harry Maguire Continued His Impressive Recent Form

The defender is quietly having a solid campaign

Over the years, Harry Maguire has become a scapegoat for fans to mock and make fun of. His struggles at Old Trafford have been covered extensively in the past, but this year, he's turned things around. Recently, the Englishman has been one of United's most consistent performers and that continued with a strong showing against the Blades. He doesn't often get plaudits, but fans were quick to show Maguire some love for his performance during the game.

One fan remarked that Maguire's redemption at Old Trafford has been very satisfying to watch play out and it's hard to disagree. The Englishman looked destined to be shown the door at United for a while, lost his place in the team and faced ridicule online, but he remained professional, fought for his place and he's now reaping the rewards.

Ethan Wheatley Made History

The prospect became the 250th United graduate to play for the club

He wasn't given much time to make an impact, but Ethan Wheatley won't mind as he got to make history when he was brought off of the United bench in the 91st minute. The youngster became the 250th player to emerge from the Red Devils' academy and make their debut for the club. It's a wonderful achievement for both the player and the club who have always done a superb job developing youth.

The youngster will be hoping that his appearance is just the first of many in a United shirt going forward.