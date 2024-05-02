Highlights Chelsea beat Tottenham comfortably, winning the Premier League game 2-0.

The game has got fans talking about set-piece tactics, top four aspirations and much more.

It's been a terrible recent period for Spurs who lost to Arsenal on the weekend and look set to end the season with a whimper.

Chelsea may have struck the killer blow in Tottenham Hotspur's top four hopes as Mauricio Pochettino got the last laugh over his former side on Thursday night.

With the visitors needing three points to keep pressure on fourth place Aston Villa, it was the home side who came firing out of the blocks from the get go. Nicolas Jackson missed a massive opportunity inside the opening five minutes, with Dutch defender Micky Van Der Ven doing brilliantly to clear of the line.

This would be Spurs' only positive from the first half, as they routinely gave the ball away needlessly. An irate Ange Postecoglu could only watch on as his team were eventually punished. A free kick whipped into the back post found an unmarked Trevor Chalobah who headed over the goalkeeper to give Chelsea the lead.

Another set piece on the stroke of half-time nearly led to an equaliser, with Cristian Romero having to do better than he did from close range. This did lead to a more positive display in the second half from Spurs, but Nicolas Jackson was able to double his side's advantage after following in from a Cole Palmer free kick which crashed against the crossbar.

Victory for the hosts sees them move up to eighth in the Premier League table. Meanwhile, the grim reality sets in for Postecoglu's men, with Champions League football looking all the more unlikely.

Chelsea Copy Arsenal Tactics

Spurs fell foul to more set-piece woes

Whilst Marc Cucurella's overall play was impressive – more on that later – his biggest contribution was his involvement in the home team's opening goal. With a free kick from deep, Trevor Chalobah was able to find himself in acres of space at the back post to loop a header over the outstretched Vicario.

Replays showed that the reason why the Englishman had the freedom of the 18-yard box was down to The Spaniards brilliant work in blocking off Brendan Johnson.

The targeting of Spurs on set-pieces is not a new revelation. Arsenal's Ben White was seen causing havoc with Tottenham's defenders during the North London derby. This led to some choice words from the Spurs manager regarding the situation – as you can see below. But perhaps he needs to focus more on these moments with five of the last six Premier League goals Spurs have conceded all coming from set pieces – including the two today.

James Maddison Dropped

The England international has struggled for form

One notable name missing from the visitor's line-up was James Maddison. The former Leicester started the season in exceptional form, leading Spurs to the top of the table in October. However, since returning from injury the midfielder hasn't had the same impact.

His position on the bench came after scoring just one goal in his previous ten games, prompting may fans asking for him to be dropped from the starting XI. The result was that Spurs struggled to retain possession in the middle of the park and lacked the creativity that a player of Maddison's calibre can offer.

Cucurella as Inverted Wing-Back

Chelsea fans were having with the Spaniard's performance

One player who has been under scrutiny for his performances this season is former Brighton man Cucurella. The Spanish full-back has struggled to live up to the form that saw him receive wide acclaim during his time on the south coast.

One noticeable tactical change that Mauricio Pochettino made in recent weeks was to see his left-sided defender come into midfield more often when the Blues had possession. The result? A rejuvenated Cucurella. The 25-year-old, who was nearly loaned out to Manchester United earlier in the season, has been more effective from central areas, prompting fans to sing his praises throughout the game.

Jackson Confidence Boost

The young striker made up for a massive first-half miss

Despite all the promise emerging from Chelsea's performance, question marks continue to be asked over whether Nicolas Jackson is the right man to lead the line at Stamford Bridge. The 22-year-old has been ever-present this season, but has struggled to consistently find the back of the net.

A similar story was told on Thursday night, as the former Villarreal man squandered a clear-cut one-on-one inside the opening five minutes. Chelsea fans were quick to vent their frustration at another clear-cut opportunity going missing.

However, the Senegal international was able to find the net with a difficult header after an astounding Cole Palmer free kick. It means that Jackson has four goals in two games against Tottenham in the Premier League this season and may help boost his confidence as he continues to prove his worth at Stamford Bridge.

Spurs' Top Four Hopes Over

Defeat for Spurs sees them seven points behind Aston Villa

With Spurs unable to come away with any shares of the spoils, it means that their hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League has been left in tatters.

Ange Postecoglu's men started the evening seven points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa. They ended the night in the exact same position, with just one fewer fixture to play. They do still have a game in hand on Unai Emery's high-flying side, but now require the Midlands club to trip up on multiple occasions to give them any hope of being amongst Europe's elite next season.

For many online, the gap appears to be insurmountable, with Europa League football looking increasingly likely.