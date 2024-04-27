Highlights Aston Villa's Champions League hopes take a hit after a 2-2 draw with Chelsea.

Chelsea came from 2-0 down and almost won, with a 97th-minute strike ruled out.

Morgan Rogers continued his fine form with a first-half strike before he imitated Cole Palmer's iconic celebration.

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa took a dent in their pursuit of securing Champions League football for next season after drawing 2-2 with Chelsea in the Premier League. Now seven points ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have three games in hand, could Europe’s top tier competition be coming to Villa Park next season?

Courtesy of a Marc Cucurella own goal, the home outfit went a goal ahead early on to take control of the affair from the outset. The Blues then had the ball in the back of the net through Nicolas Jackson, but an offside call followed by a VAR consultation abruptly ended any home end celebrations.

Young ace Morgan Rogers, on the stroke of half-time, doubled the host’s lead with a smartly taken finish at the near post, leaving Djordje Petrovic with little to no chance. Beyond Jackson’s effort, Mauricio Pochettino’s men never really looked to threaten the stubborn defence of Villa.

With the tide turning in Chelsea's favour, Noni Madueke grabbed a goal before skipper Conor Gallagher produced a moment of magic to curl his weak-footed effort past Robin Olsen. Chelsea thought they had won it in the dying embers thanks to a goal from Axel Disasi but a shove from Benoit Badiashile had it eventually ruled out.

Lack of Experience on the Bench for Chelsea

Pochettino short of options thanks to injuries

One thing that has been lacking among the Stamford Bridge outfit this season is leadership – as evidenced by their bench against a triumphant Villa. A Chelsea supporter on X (formerly Twitter) was left perplexed over the names that were keeping the Blues’ bench warm considering their hefty outlay since Todd Boehly came in.

As mentioned, a lack of authority has been one of Chelsea’s many issues this season and a bench consisting of four players who have never played for the club will be a worry. Without the likes of Gallagher and Thiago Silva – two of the senior assets – who knows where they would be in the league standings? It is important to remember, however, that the west Londoners have a long list of players queuing for the treatment table.

Morgan Rogers Replicates Cole Palmer’s Celebration

Or is it the other way around?

Rogers, who now has four G/A in five outings, as mentioned, was on hand to notch Villa’s second of the evening – and it was a very well-taken finish given the angle and pressure he found himself under. Wheeling off in the wake of his goal, the 21-year-old opted for what many believe to be Cole Palmer’s trademark celebration.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Morgan Rogers is the first Under-21 player to score in three consecutive home games for Aston Villa.

However, the well-documented 'Ice Cold' celebration actually originates from the Villa ace. Palmer, who rose through the Manchester City academy alongside the aforementioned Rogers, revealed that his former club teammate was his inspiration.

Mudryk’s ‘Erratic’ Decision Making

One of his shots went off for a throw-in

A divisive figure at the club, Mykhailo Mudryk has somewhat struggled to a) get into Pochettino’s starting line-up and b) impress on the times he does. The Ukrainian winger, one of the most disappointing Premier League players this season, has scored just six goals and notched a further two assists in all competitions this season, highlighting his need to be more efficient in the final third.

Erratic is what a fan on X described the 23-year-old’s decision-making as, while they also insisted that a senior figure needs to have a quiet word to instill some confidence into him. His tough night in the Midlands was best demonstrated by his first-half shot that went out for a throw-in while his team were in search of an equaliser.

Controversy Strikes Late On

Chelsea denied last-minute winner

An incredible conclusion to the 2-2 draw ensued after defender Disasi thought he had completed an incredible comeback for the Blues. After a consultation with VAR, referee Craig Pawson ruled the goal out after Badiashile was adjudged to have fouled Diego Carlos in the build-up.

However, it’s fair to say that Chelsea supporters online feel hard done by. One fan, in particular, called the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PMGOL) out for corruption and even referenced an incident that went against the club's favour during Chelsea Women’s Champions League match-up with Barcelona.