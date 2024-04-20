Highlights Manchester City progressed through to the FA Cup final with a 1-0 win against Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea.

A late goal from Bernardo Silva was enough to give Pep Guardiola's side the win in a game that had several talking points.

Nicolas Jackson will not want to see his performance against after missing a few big opportunities for the Blues.

Premier League giants Manchester City are in contention to pick up their second FA Cup title in a row after defeating Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea 1-0 in the semi-final at Wembley, thanks to a late goal from midfielder Bernardo Silva.

The first half saw the west London outfit create the better chances, with Nicolas Jackson at the heart of Chelsea's early dominance. Former City man Cole Palmer was one of the Blues' stand-out stars early on, testing the opposing backline on multiple occasions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mauricio Pochettino has lost every FA Cup semi-final that he has taken charge of during his managerial career: ◎ 2017: Chelsea 4-2 Tottenham ◎ 2018: Man Utd 2-1 Tottenham ◉ 2024: Man City 1-0 Chelsea

The final 45 saw Chelsea pick off from where they left off; however, the same problem remained. Mauricio Pochettino's men lacked sheer ruthlessness in the penalty box and ultimately paid the price.

Six minutes from time, Kevin de Bruyne's cross inside the box found Silva, who scored to book City's place in the final. Here, GIVEMESPORT take a look at some of the major talking points from the showdown between the two teams.

Jack Grealish Escapes Controversial Handball

The Blues could've gone 1-0 up had it been given

Just over 10 minutes into the second half, the Blues were awarded a free-kick outside the box. Palmer's subsequent strike took a deflection. Despite the touch of Jack Grealish, referee Michael Oliver pointed for the goal kick.

That said, replays showed that Palmer's effort hit Grealish on the arm in the defensive wall, but it was coming down towards his side. A VAR review followed and, after a short delay, Oliver awarded City a goal-kick, instead of a corner, let alone a penalty, much to Chelsea's frustration.

Debate over whether the correct decision was reached has raged since it occurred. Had the spot-kick been given, it would have allowed the Blues to go 1-0 up, which could have changed the complexion of the game.

Nicolas Jackson's Finishing

Chelsea forward had a torrid time in front of goal

Jackson had a day to forget leading the line for Pochettino's struggling side. The Senegal international has scored 13 goals across all competitions for the Blues but has endured a frustrating first season in English football.

The forward has been widely criticised for missing a number of big chances, and he ranks among the worst finishers in front of goal this season. And his struggles in front of goal continued against Guardiola's side. Just after the midway point through the first half, Jackson ran through on goal after being found by Enzo Fernandez. He went round Ortega but failed to shoot, attempting to find Palmer before Nathan Ake cleared the ball.

His misfortunes continued in the second-half when he was played in by Conor Gallagher but saw his curling effort pushed away by the City keeper. Seconds later, Palmer found Jackson with an exquisite cross, but his header was straight at Ortega - capping off a terrible day at the office.

Jack Grealish's Form Under Guardiola

Englishman has been below-par for City in 2023/24

Jack Grealish burst onto the scene at Aston Villa at a young age. During his time with his boyhood club, he inspired them to promotion to the Premier League and then helped them to stay in the division in 2020 before securing a big move to City in 2021.

The winger would go on to win the Premier League in 2022, and followed that up by playing a part in the club's treble-winning campaign in 2022-23. That said, his form this season has not been able to play a pivotal role in City's quest for multiple trophies, as injuries and a lack of cutting edge in the final third of the pitch have resulted in him falling behind the likes of Jeremy Doku in the pecking order. While he showed glimpses against Chelsea, he still failed to take the game by the scruff of the neck. Supporters will want to see more from him in the final matches of the season.

Moises Caicedo Lucky to Stay on the Pitch

The Ecuadorian could have been sent off in the second half

Moises Caicedo has endured a tough start to life in west London with Chelsea since his big-money move from Brighton. That said, the midfielder has shown glimpses of why the Blues forked out a fortune to secure his services.

After an impressive performance in the club's 6-0 win against Everton on Monday, the youngster started from the off in the semi-final showdown with City. Throughout the first half, Caicedo was guilty of a few silly fouls, including a sloppy one on Phil Foden. He was eventually booked in the 44th minute after pulling Grealish's shirt.

The Ecuadorian was lucky not to be sent off in the second half after an appalling challenge on Grealish went unpunished and somehow managed to remain on the pitch, playing the full game. The City man was furious that his opponent escaped an early bath, and got into a heated argument with the fourth official when substituted.

Ben Chilwell's Disastrous Cameo off the Bench

Full-back squandered a late chance to help tie the game

Ben Chilwell has suffered multiple injuries this season and has failed to impress when given the opportunity. The full-back was named on the bench against City but was brought on to replace Marc Cucurella in the dying moments of the semi-final showdown.

A minute after coming on, he was straight into the action. The England international burst down the left-hand side and had the chance to cross the ball into Raheem Sterling - who would've had a perfect chance to equalise. Chilwell then opted to take one touch too many before his cross was eventually blocked by Ruben Dias, leaving Chelsea fans fuming.