Summary Cena surprised fans by turning heel at Elimination Chamber by attacking Cody Rhodes, ending his babyface persona.

The new heel Cena must alter his ring attire, hairstyle, and merchandise to reflect his character change.

To fully embrace his heel persona, Cena should change his catchphrases, in-ring moves, and overall attitude.

At WWE Elimination Chamber, the moment that no wrestling fan thought would ever happen finally did—John Cena turned heel. After years of being the ultimate babyface, polarizing fans with his unwavering moral compass and “Never Give Up” mantra, Cena embraced the dark side in a moment that will stand the test of time as one of the greatest heel turns of all time.

After embracing his WrestleMania 41 opponent, Cody Rhodes, in what appeared like a gesture of sportsmanship, Cena's face turned grim as The Rock gave him a sinister look. Cena then kicked the Undisputed WWE Champion where it hurts most and proceeded to beat down the American Nightmare. As he stood side-by-side with The Final Boss with a bloody Cody Rhodes laying lifeless in the ring, Cena made it clear: the time for hustle, loyalty, and respect is over.

Over a year ago, Cena revealed on Insight with Chris VanVliet that he was close to turning heel during his feud with The Rock. He admitted that he was ready for the character change once he got word of it.

However, the idea was nixed and for many years, fans wondered whether a Cena heel turn would ever happen. Fast-forward to March 1, 2025, the WWE finally turned one of the greatest "what ifs" into reality. With John Cena set to embark on the final chapter of his career, here are eight things he must change during his WWE heel run.

1 Ring Attire

The jorts need to retire

For over two decades, John Cena has sported jean shorts and sneakers whenever he performed in the squared-circle. Though he already wore the streetwear during his initial heel run as the Doctor of Thuganomics back in 2003, the ring attire has been synonymous with his babyface persona for over two decades. With the jorts associated with the long-time fan-favorite, it is time to present the 16-time world champion with new gear. A heel Cena needs a wardrobe that reflects his newfound aggression.

Cena displayed the perfect energy during his press conference moments after he turned heel. But his matching attire did not quite match it as he still wore his vibrant blue shirt and his signature cap. That has to change when he shows up over these next few weeks on the Road to WrestleMania.

Cena mentioned on the CVV podcast that he already prepared seven different singlets and boots ahead of his planned heel turn back in 2012. Perhaps they could finally see the light of day now that he is finally a bad guy. It's also easy to envision Cena just sporting all black gear—from pants, armbands, and boots—to symbolize that he is now embracing the dark side.

2 Merchandise

Fruity Pebbles are out the window

Credit: WWE

As WWE’s top merchandise seller for years, Cena’s gear has been tailored to appeal to kids and families. Whether he was coming out to wrestle a match, cutting an inspirational promo, or granting kids' wishes at a charity event, he always showed up sporting bright-colored shirts with matching armbands and wristbands.

The company is still releasing merchandise to promote Cena's upcoming appearances during his retirement run, including the ongoing Europe Tour. With Cena turning to the dark side, WWE should create new merchandise that reflects his new persona—perhaps a simple yet chilling logo, darker tones, and heelish slogans.

Though he is now a bad guy on TV, Cena is still one of the company's biggest cash cows in terms of merch. Roman Reigns was a heel for several years and was consistently one of the top needle moves in merchandise sales. The WWE will still make a huge buck out of new Cena merch, even if they're no longer the vibrant "Fruity Pebbles" that fans have grown accustomed to over the years.

3 Catchphrase

No more Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect

Cena is a man of many mantras. From his "You Can't See Me" catchphrase to his inspirational lines such as "Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect" and "Never Give Up," those words represent him as the ultimate good guy. With Cena embracing his dark side, he can no longer preach those words.

Fans on social media have suggested Cena to simply flip his messaging and encourage kids to just give up, no longer hustle, and become disrespectful and unloyal to fully embrace his heel persona. The WWE can create heelish and arrogant catchphrases for the 16-time world champion that represent what he now stands for. His promos should stray away from inspirational messages and instead focus on psychological manipulation, insults, and a newfound arrogance that fits his heel role.

4 Entrance Theme

The Time Is Now to change his music

Cena's theme is arguably one of the most iconic entrance songs in the history of the WWE. Composed and performed by the Doctor of Thuganomics himself, the future Hall of Famer has used "The Time Is Now" as his music for nearly two decades. The iconic French horns in his song has become tied to his heroic character over the past two decades. The time is now to finally change it.

The WWE doesn't necessarily have to dig deep into the archives to scoop up a new song for Cena. On the same album that he released "The Time Is Now", Cena also recorded a song called "Bad, Bad Man." The title and the lyrics perfectly reflect Cena's new bad guy persona.

You done did it now Chaos, you shoulda put this one in the vault man! They not ready - they don't know what's comin man! Oh we gonna drop this on 'em right here Y'all ain't ready for this, y'all ain't ready for none of this! Your boy's a bad man, and we invadin the streets...

During his discussion with CVV, Cena also revealed he already had a new theme song ahead of his supposed heel turn in 2012. Entitled "Fear My Name," perhaps he could finally bring that out to the world now that they finally pulled the trigger.

Moreover, this song, which was also performed by Cena, has become a popular heel theme in the YouTube space if he ever embraced the dark side. Though the lyrics still reflect "hustle, loyalty, and respect," the song's more aggressive nature fits Cena's new character much better.

5 Move Set

Cena needs to embrace his "dirty" side

Credit: WWE

CM Punk isn't going to like this one. Jokes and references aside, fans have criticized Cena for having a limited move set, often relying on the same moves in every match. As a heel, he has the perfect opportunity to expand his arsenal and silence the critics.

Specifically, the "Five Moves of Doom"—which consist two flying shoulder blocks, a side-release swingout powerbomb, the Five Knuckle Shuffle, and the Attitude Adjustment—have to go. The WWE Universe used to boo Cena whenever he pulled out this sequence as it signaled the inevitable victory of the WWE's superman. But with Cena appearing sporadically over the last few years, wrestling fans go nuts when the future Hall of Famer goes back into the bag.

Now that he has turned into a bad guy, he can't use this sequence anymore as it represents his superhero character. He should also channel his inner Ric Flair, the man he is trying to surpass for most world titles, and embrace heel tactics like rakes to the eyes and illegal chokes to break his opponents down. A more methodical, vicious approach would make Cena feel like a completely different competitor.

6 Finisher

His finisher needs an Adjustment

Credit: WWE

In relation to move set, Cena should also use a new go-to finisher to beat his opponents. Firstly, he can still use the Attitude Adjustment. But it also needs to be reverted back to its original name, the F-U. Nonetheless, the F-U should not be his primary way of winning.

Instead, he should finish off his opponents the same way he took out CM Punk in the Elimination Chamber: by choking them out with an STF (which should also be renamed to STF-U). Likewise, he should also perform the submission more aggressively, similar to when he first debuted it.

7 Hairstyle

A new look would go a long way

Cena has sported a short, military-style buzz cut throughout his career. Recently, however, he's been rocking a longer slicked-back hairstyle, presumably to cover up his thinning hairline. With the recent character change, however, a new hairstyle could be an easy and effective change if he wants to visually differentiate himself from his previous good guy persona.

Recent footage of Cena appeared with his bald spot visibly gone. Perhaps this is the first sign that he will sport a new look ahead of his first appearance since turning heel.

Some fans on social media have even suggested Cena to go bald to embrace an entirely new look. Perhaps he could even grow a beard, which further adds to his heel aesthetic.

8 Attitude and Persona

Time to bring out his ruthless aggression

Above everything, Cena’s biggest transformation must come in his attitude and character work. We already saw a glimpse of that at Elimination Chamber when he beat Cody Rhodes to a bloody pulp.

As a face, Cena prided himself on standing up for what is right. As a heel, he needs to embrace selfishness, arrogance, and a willingness to break the rules without remorse.

He should cut promos with a cold and methodical tone. After pandering to the WWE audience for so long, he should now belittle the fans who once adored him and trash talk to those who booed him over the years. In the ring, he should show ruthless aggression by targeting injuries, refusing to let go of submission holds, and using heel tactics to win. A ruthless Cena, who cares only about himself, would be the perfect villain WWE desperately needs.