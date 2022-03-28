Highlights Mourinho was right about Rashford not being suited to the No. 9 role - his best performances have come from the left.

José Mourinho's spell as the Manchester United manager from 2016 to 2018 wasn't a total disaster, although it's not unfair to suggest that, ultimately, it was a disappointment. The revered Portuguese boss was eventually sacked following a 3-1 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield in December 2018.

The former Chelsea manager has always been more than willing to let the media and wider world know exactly how he feels - whether he's unhappy with his employers or his players - and tensions appeared to have reached a climax at Old Trafford under his stewardship.

Ever since his departure, the club's fortunes haven't seen significant improvement, despite brief high points under both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Erik ten Hag. Mourinho, who was in charge at Old Trafford for two-and-a-half years, has never been shy about voicing his opinion on any subject - and certainly had plenty to say about the state of the club, both during and after his reign.

Not every Mourinho rant about United had sound reasoning behind them but, in hindsight, a number did. Let's take a closer look at seven occasions when the 'Special One' was spot on with his Man Utd comments.

1 Insisted Rashford wasn't suited to No. 9 role

The English forward produces his best work from the left

In brief spells, it has looked likely that Marcus Rashford possesses all the tools to become the most prolific player in the club's history, although the Englishman has been a forward that performs well in patches and thrives off confidence. However, Mourinho was seemingly never convinced by the England international's ability as a pure striker.

"I am not going to say he cannot ever be a number nine, he can be a dangerous number nine, especially if the opposition is not pragmatic, is not close and is giving spaces to attack. He can be dangerous in transitions," Mourinho explained during an appearance for Sky Sports in 2019, per Goal.

"But when Manchester United is a team that normally plays against teams who go to Old Trafford, close the door, bring the bus, bring the double bus, he is not a striker to play with his back to the goal. He is not the target man, he doesn’t score as many goals as a striker should do. So I think from the side you will get him to numbers of 10-12 goals per season."

At the age of 26, there's still time for Rashford to prove his former boss wrong. The fact that the England international's joint-best goalscoring season to date - the 2022/23 campaign, in which he netted 30 goals in all competitions - came from playing on the left-wing, does prove Mourinho's point.

Marcus Rashford's Manchester United Statistics* Competitions Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 254 78 46 Champions League 33 12 5 Europa League 36 13 9 UEFA Super Cup 1 0 0 FA Cup 31 8 5 EFL Cup 23 14 7 Community Shield 1 0 0 *As of December 13, 2023.

2 Said United needed a world-class centre-back

Harry Maguire was signed only six months after Mourinho lost his job

In the 2018 summer transfer window - just months before he was relieved of his duties - Mourinho openly fumed at the fact that he hadn't been allowed to sign a top centre-back to shore up United's backline. Numerous targets were reportedly turned down by the club's hierachy, leaving United with Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof and Marcos Rojo as their options in central defence for the start of the season.

Speaking on Sky Sports' Super Sunday, after his departure from the club, Mourinho even said: "I was not an idiot in the last pre-season [with Man United], I was crying for a central defender." Blunt honesty from the ex-United boss - you'd expect nothing less.

Since Mourinho's departure, United have invested significant funds to recruit Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martínez, and Raphael Varane. The latter pair formed a strong partnership at the heart of the back line under Ten Hag in the 2022/23 season and managed to help the side to 17 Premier League clean sheets. Mourinho would have loved to have the duo during his time at the club.

3 Questioned Martial's commitment to the club

The French forward is finally set to leave Old Trafford in 2024

Anthony Martial is set to depart Old Trafford at the end of the 2023/24 season. Man Utd don't intend to extend his contract following several years of underwhelming performances.

During a 2019 appearance on Sky Sports, Mourinho indicated that Martial wasn't as committed to the United cause as other players, even hinting that he preferred to play in a central attacking role, rather than on the wing, as it involved less work.

"I know that Martial likes to play as No. 9 sometimes, I think for the right reasons, sometimes I think for the wrong reasons, but I know he likes to play as a No. 9," shared Mourinho. Given how Martial's United career eventually nosedived, Mourinho likely had a point here.

Anthony Martial's Manchester United Statistics* Competition Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 209 63 34 Champions League 33 6 5 Europa League 26 7 2 FA Cup 27 5 12 EFL Cup 21 9 2 Community Shield 1 0 0 *As of December 13, 2023.

4 Believed McTominay would become a key player

The Scottish midfielder has taken his game to a new level this season

While Mourinho was derided for many of his comments about his squad during his time in charge, he had plenty of positivity for United academy product Scott McTominay. "He is the one that did everything," Mourinho said of McTominay, as he named the Scotsman his own Player of the Year in 2018.

Mourinho added: "He started the season in the Academy and ends the season playing in big matches, in Premier League derbies and Champions League matches, while becoming an important player for the squad. So I thought this kid cannot go home without an award, so he’s going to get my award."

The 27-year-old is now a regular in midfield for both club and country, proving that Mourinho's confidence in him was well-placed. In a different role to the one he previously played, McTominay is tasked with breaking into the box and contributing goals to the side.

Scott McTominay's Manchester United Statistics* Competition Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 157 17 3 Champions League 22 1 1 Europa League 20 2 1 FA Cup 18 3 0 EFL Cup 10 2 1 *As of December 13, 2023.

5 Criticised Pogba's influence on the dressing room

Pogba's time at Old Trafford turned sour as he departed for free in 2022

Just weeks before the end of his United tenure, Mourinho reportedly launched a staggering verbal volley at one of his first Man United signings, Paul Pogba, in the team's dressing room following a 2-2 draw at Southampton. Per The Sun, Mourinho reportedly told the Frenchman: "You don’t play, you don't respect players and supporters, and you kill the mentality of good, honest people around you."

Harsh words indeed. Whether Mourinho was justified in unleashing that sort of fury at one of his players in a team setting is debatable. However, his Old Trafford form was never consistently at the level that persuaded United to break the bank in order to re-sign him from Juventus in 2016.

Pogba would exit the English club in 2022 to re-join Juve once again without having had the desired impact during his time at the Theatre of Dreams. The morale of the team did appear to instantly increase as the Red Devils had their best season in quite some time under Ten Hag in 2022/23.

Paul Pogba's Manchester United Statistics Competition Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 157 29 41 Champions League 25 2 4 Europa League 25 5 2 UEFA Super Cup 1 0 0 FA Cup 13 1 4 EFL Cup 12 2 0

The club haven't got past the quarter finals since Mourinho's rant

After being knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid in 2018, Mourinho went on an epic rant about, in his words: "Football heritage." During a press conference, the then-United boss was quick to point out: "The last time Manchester United won the Champions League - which didn't happen a lot of times - was in 2008."

He then went on to give a brief history of how far the club had got in the competition since their last success and even included: "In 2013, out at Old Trafford in the round of 16. I was on the other bench," highlighting that he had even knocked United out of Europe during his time with Real Madrid. This will have done the manager no favours with the club's fan base.

Not stopping at the European shortcomings of the club, Mourinho then detailed every Premier League finish since the last title Sir Alex Ferguson won in 2013. The point he was hammering home was that he was not the issue, and it is hard to disagree in hindsight, as United have struggled to even qualify for the tournament at times since this rant took place.

7 Finishing second with United in 2017/18 was a big achievement

Let's face it. Mourinho has been incredibly successful down the years. Winning titles in Portugal, England, Spain and Italy, 'The Special One' has no shortage of silverware to his name. Many were subsequently taken aback when he referred to United's Premier League runners-up finish in 2017/18 as one of the greatest triumphs - and demanded more credit for the accomplishment.

Considering how the club have fared since his exit, Mourinho's point feels like a fair one in hindsight. He was mocked for it at the time, but the Portuguese tactician looks to have been right on the mark with this statement. Just five years later and there isn't a United fan who wouldn't bite your hand off for a second-placed finish.