Highlights Liverpool breezed past Sevilla in Arne Slot's first game in the home dug-out at Anfield.

Ryan Gravenberch impressed in his new defensive midfield role as he staked a claim to be part of Slot's starting XI.

Jarell Quansah looks to have edged ahead of Ibrahima Konate as Virgil van Dijk's central defensive partner.

Liverpool sealed a comfortable 4-1 win against Sevilla in the Reds' second-to-last pre-season friendly before the 2024/25 season. Arne Slot oversaw his first game as the home manager at Anfield and will have been left impressed by the all-action display his new team put on.

Goals from Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz (x2) and Trey Nyoni were enough to see off the Spanish opposition. Liverpool found themselves in the unusual position of having two friendly matches on the same day, meaning some stars were saved to compete in the following game against Las Palmas. The majority of Slot's expected starting XI played a part in this game, and this means the following five conclusions can be drawn.

1 Diogo Jota is Slot's Starting Striker

He scored a world-class goal to open the scoring

Diogo Jota may have benefitted from Portugal's quarter-final exit from Euro 2024 as the 27-year-old returned to Liverpool training before both Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez. This has allowed the Portuguese forward more time to adapt to the change in style from Jurgen Klopp's 'heavy metal football' to Slot's more possession-based approach.

He was named as the starting striker in the front three alongside Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz for the Sevilla fixture, signalling Slot will stick with him for the opening Premier League game against Ipswich Town. Nunez and Gakpo still have a chance to force their way into contention in the friendly against Las Palmas and on the training ground, but Jota repaid his new manager's faith in him by rifling in a stunning left-footed volley. See the strike below:

2 Ryan Gravenberch Stars in New Role

The Dutchman is thriving in a deeper position

Ryan Gravenberch didn't enjoy the best of debut seasons in England. The Netherlands international struggled to force his way into Klopp's starting XI consistently and was clearly behind the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott in the pecking order.

Having failed to get on the pitch for his country at Euro 2024, the ex-Ajax and Bayern Munich man has impressed with some dominant displays in the engine room. Previously seen as a box-to-box midfielder, Gravenberch controlled the game from the number six role against the Spanish opposition with his composure on the ball shining through.

Liverpool's pursuit of a defensive midfielder could be a spanner in the works for the 22-year-old, but he's favoured ahead of Wataru Endo at the base of the midfield for the time being. Fans were left in awe of his performance, with one X user saying: "He’s done brilliantly," while another added that Gravenberch was: "‘A joy to watch in this position."

3 Dominik Szoboszlai's Starting Place at Risk

Fans were unhappy at his first-half showing

While Dominik Szoboszlai looks to be part of Slot's preferred midfield, the Hungarian captain didn't do too much to solidify this place. His sloppy passing and shaky performance were pointed out on social media during the first-half in particular.

While he put in a better display in the second period, the 2023 signing from RB Leipzig will be wary of Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones breathing down his neck for a starting berth. With the improved display after the break, the 23-year-old looks to have done just enough to remain in the side for the trip to Ipswich.

4 Jarell Quansah Moves Ahead of Ibrahima Konate

A full pre-season appears to have given him the edge

At the start of the 2023/24 season, it would've been unfathomable to supporters that Ibrahima Konate would lose his starting place alongside Virgil van Dijk. However, that looks like it may be the case with young Jarell Quansah selected next to the captain for the outing against Sevilla.

The 21-year-old did have a nervous moment as his slip allowed an opposing attack through on goal, but the effort was wasted. Other than that, the English centre-back showed his composure and superior physical ability throughout a relatively comfortable afternoon. He looks likely to be the man to partner Van Dijk for the first league game of the season.

5 Trey Nyoni Has the Manager's Faith

The young star found the back of the net brilliantly

Supporters were already impressed by 17-year-old Trey Nyoni's performances in pre-season before the youngster even took to the field against Sevilla. The teenager put in a wonderful cameo against Real Betis during the Reds' US tour and was given minutes in the place of Luis Diaz at Anfield.

Slot evidently has a lot of faith in the young man to have him mixing with the first-team regulars, albeit in a pre-season match. Not only did he look like he belonged on the pitch with the senior squad, but Nyoni netted Liverpool's fourth goal as he fired a volley into the bottom corner in front of a delighted Kop. View the goal below: