Key Takeaways Lee Carsley's reign as England's interim manager started with a routine 2-0 Nations League victory against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin.

Gareth Southgate's successor implemented several changes to the style of play in his bow as the senior boss.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jack Grealish staked their claims to be integral parts of Carsley's team going forward with impressive displays.

England began the Lee Carsley era with a comfortable 2-0 victory against the Republic of Ireland in the Nations League. The tense clash at the Aviva Stadium saw two of the home nations go head-to-head, with the Three Lions coming out on top.

Carsley was promoted from Under-21's manager to become the interim manager of the senior side after Gareth Southgate's resignation following Euro 2024 heartbreak over the summer. The new boss has ties with the first team he lined up against, having pulled on the famous green shirt of Ireland during his playing days.

Jack Grealish and Declan Rice both have history with the opposing team, as the pair represented the Republic of Ireland at youth level before switching allegiances to turn out for the England senior side. The script appeared to be written as both men got on the scoresheet to hand Carsely his first victory as the Three Lions' manager. Below are three things we learned from the first game overseen by the former Premier League midfielder.

Ireland vs England - Match Statistics Ireland Statistic England 23.6% Possession 76.4% 6 Total Shots 16 1 Shots on Target 9 0 Clear-Cut Chances 5 1 Corners 4 0 Offsides 0 4 Yellow Cards 2

1 Jack Grealish's New Role

The Man City ace impressed on his return

Grealish was one of the unfortunate players to miss out on Southgate's final squad for Euro 2024. The Manchester City star will have felt devastated at his exclusion from the summer tournament, but his return to the fold went as well as he could have hoped. Not only did Carsley reinstate him in the squad, but threw the ex-Aston Villa man straight into the starting XI.

Despite loud boos for himself and Rice upon their return to Ireland, Grealish put in a brilliant shift, revelling in the hostile atmosphere. With Anthony Gordon occupying the left flank, the 28-year-old's natural position, he was given a more central role, just ahead of Rice and Kobbie Mainoo. The ability to carry the ball forward and play simple passes means a role in the middle of the park is well within Grealish's wheelhouse.

He took his goal incredibly well in the first-half as the visitors blew Heimir Hallgrímsson's men away. Some slick play down the right wing resulted in Rice being set free inside the penalty area. The Arsenal midfielder looked up and picked out his teammate, who swept the ball into the far corner with ease. In typically brash fashion, he wasn't afraid to show some personality and plug his ears during the celebration.

2 Trent Alexander-Arnold Will be Key

The right-back caught the eye of many

One of the biggest talking points of the previous regime was, what exactly do you do with a talent like Trent Alexander-Arnold? Southgate often opted for the more defensively solid option in Kyle Walker on the right-hand side of the backline. There were experiments with the Liverpool playmaker in a midfield role, including in the opening two games at Euro 2024.

Naturally a full-back, however, Alexander-Arnold's skillset felt limited when operating solely from the middle of the park. With a new regime, comes new ideas. This was evident as the Scouse defender stepped into the vacant right-back role in Walker's absence and grabbed his chance with both hands.

England opened the scoring through Rice, just moments after Alexander-Arnold played an eye-of-the-needle pass through to Anthony Gordon. This set the precedent for the way the national team would play, with a lot of promising attacking play flowing through the Liverpool superstar. His wonderful passing range and intelligence in possession are almost unmatched, and Carsley clearly gave him the freedom to step into an inverted role when necessary. It laid down a marker under the new boss and could be the blueprint for success at international level for the Premier League ace.

3 Less Pragmatism, More Forward-Thinking

Out with the old regime and in with the new ideas

There were a lot of critics of the pragmatic way Southgate set the incredibly talented England team up at times. With the huge amount of firepower at his disposal, there was a belief that the former defender didn't always implement the most positive tactics during his eight-year stint in the dugout.

However, the early indications of the Carsley-led era are that the man in charge will allow more attacking freedom and creativity. The first-half in particular made for brilliant viewing for Three Lions fans watching on in the stadium or at home. Quick passing and a lot of movement off the ball were promising signs. Although there was a slight drop-off in intensity in the second period, the first 90 minutes under the interim boss were full of positives and can bring plenty of hope for the trophy-starved nation going forward.

