Key Takeaways Ruben Amorim has officially got his era at Manchester underway with a 1-1 draw at Ipswich Town.

The Portuguese manager's bold decision-making was among the biggest factors taken from his first game in English football.

Amorim's lack of reaction to United's opening goal in the second minute also highlighted how composed a figure he truly is.

The Ruben Amorim era is officially underway at Manchester United. The Red Devils were held to a 1-1 draw by Ipswich Town at Portman Road in the Premier League as Erik ten Hag's replacement got his first chance to see his new players in action.

Marcus Rashford gave the visitors the dream start by prodding the ball past the goalkeeper in less than two minutes after some brilliant work by Amad Diallo down the right-hand flank. Omari Hutchinson levelled the game with a long-range strike, which deflected past Andre Onana's despairing glove.

Having joined during the international break, the young tactician only had a handful of training sessions with his players before travelling to the Tractor Boys. Despite this, there are already several things fans have learned from the Portuguese boss' first showing in English football. Below are four that have been picked out as key.

Amorim's Lack of Emotion

The new boss remained steely-faced on the touchline

Man United fans have been eagerly waiting for their first opportunity to see the new manager in action. Amorim has garnered similarities to compatriot Jose Mourinho for his charm-offensive approach towards the media. However, supporters weren't sure what to expect from the ex-Sporting CP boss when the game had got underway.

It took only 80 seconds for Marcus Rashford to put the ball in the back of the net and get the new era off to a perfect start. Would Amorim celebrate by charging down the touchline in a Jose-esque fashion? No, instead the 39-year-old simply turned to his bench, showing little emotion on his face. The same could be said of his reaction to Omari Hutchinson's equaliser later in the half. Time will tell, but we might have a candidate for the 'coldest' manager in the English top-flight.

Amad Diallo Will be Key

The wide player can fulfill several roles

A man who looked to be out in the cold under Erik ten Hag was young winger Amad Diallo. The Ivorian has shown glimpses of his qualities over the last 12 months but never fully convinced his former boss that he was ready for regular game time. However, a fruitful period under interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy and a dream start under Amorim have things looking a lot brighter for the electric forward.

Selected to play in an unnatural wing-back position by his new manager in his 3-4-3 formation, Diallo took no time to stamp his authority. He played a huge role in the opening goal and was a constant livewire throughout. Getting forward and tracking back, he showed he's willing to put in the work needed to play further back, but everyone knows he's also more than capable in one of the more advanced areas.

Amorim Isn't Afraid to Experiment

He made some bold decisions in his managerial bow

As shown by the decision to play Diallo at wing-back, the Portuguese coach isn't one to shy away from making unusual choices. Rashford started through the middle despite Amorim having both Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund at his disposal.

These weren't the only brave selections he made for his first game in charge, either. Amorim called on Noussair Mazraoui - a typically attack-minded full-back - to play as a central defender. The ex-Bayern Munich man was unfortunate to flick Omari Hutchinson's long-range effort past Andre Onana, but he put in a solid display overall in an alien position. While it won't be a long-term solution, it shows the manager is willing to tweak things and ask his players to carry out different roles.

With the game in the balance in the second-half, Amorim made one more bold move. He called on both Zirkzee and Hojlund to get warmed up and introduced the pair at the same time. This showed tactical adaptability as the system changed slightly to accommodate the two more central figures.

Andre Onana's Influence Will be Huge

The goalkeeper kept his side in the game

No manager wants to be too reliant on their goalkeeper. Andre Onana was vital in Amorim securing a first point in England after making two point-blank saves to deny Liam Delap. The Cameroon international has grown in stature after a tough start to life at the club in 2023 and is now one of the top shot-stoppers in the Premier League.

Not only will his ability to keep the ball out the back of the net be key, but it's clear the new regime will see a continuation of the demands to play the ball out from the back. Onana is one of the most confident players on the ball in the entire league and will be expected to distribute with supreme accuracy going forward.

Joshua Zirkzee Low on Confidence

The Dutchman looks lost on the pitch

One man who doesn't look to have been given a huge boost of confidence by a new boss coming in is Zirkzee. There were rumblings that Ten Hag wasn't impressed with the player when he turned up for pre-season and his struggles have continued since.

With only one goal to his name so far - when he scored on the opening day of the season - he is yet to find his feet since making the move to Old Trafford. His new boss noted after the game: "Josh has to understand to enter the box to help the crosses."

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-11-24.