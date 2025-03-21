Summary Thomas Tuchel got off to a winning start as England manager with a 2-0 victory over Albania.

Myles Lewis-Skelly and Harry Kane got on the scoresheet in the German coaches Three Lions bow.

The four biggest takeaways from Friday night have been reviewed, including one tactical tweak Southgate never made.

Thomas Tuchel got his tenure as England manager off with the ideal result if not the most complete performance as the Three Lions eased to 2-0 victory over Albania in Friday night's World Cup qualifier. Debutant Myles Lewis-Skelly scored the first goal of the new era inside the opening 20 minutes, before captain Harry Kane secured the win late in the second half.

The German made some bold decisions in his starting XI, with the aforementioned Lewis-Skelly and Dan Burn being handed their first caps, while Marcus Rashford was restored to the team following his first call-up in 12 months. Despite reports of Morgan Rogers being handed his first start, the Aston Villa man was left on the bench. Meanwhile, Morgan Gibbs-White was one of three players cut from the matchday squad completely.

There was plenty to dissect from the hallowed turf at Wembley as the Barmy Army watched the first steps towards 2026. These are the five main things to take away from Tuchel's opening salvo.

Runners in Behind

Southgate was criticised for not having players run beyond Kane

One of the biggest problems during the latter part of Gareth Southgate's reign as Three Lions boss was the lack of threat in the final third when Harry Kane dropped deep to receive the ball. There were question marks as to whether Tuchel would force his captain to stay on the last man to prevent this, but more often than not, that Bayern Munich number nine has played his usual game as he attempts to get on the ball.

However, the difference this time was that when he left space in attack, there were plenty of willing runners trying to get in behind the Albania backline. Jude Bellingham nearly profited from this very move in the opening stages, doing a similar job to what he does for Real Madrid. There were also a couple of glimpses of Rashford drifting inside to cause a threat on the shoulder. And the biggest example was, of course, Lewis-Skelly's opener.

Refreshed Focus on Set Pieces

Rice was placed on corner kick duty

It was also clear that there was a bigger focus placed on causing chaos from set pieces on Friday night. Southgate garnered a reputation for this very thing at the 2018 World Cup, where the likes of Harry Maguire provided a major threat. As his tenure went on, the threat deteriorated, but there were signs of its return under Tuchel.

Phil Foden was removed from corner kick duty, as Declan Rice whipped in crosses just like he did for Arsenal. And there was seemingly no stopping the towering Burn from making first contact in his aerial battles, winning three successive headers, including one effort that cannoned off the bar. It may not have resulted in a goal, but it was certainly enough to raise some eyebrows and ignite memories of the recent past.

Lewis-Skelly Passes Left-Back Audition

The teenager impressed aside from his goal

If there was a position that felt like it was up for grabs at the start of Tuchel's time in charge, it was the left-back role. Kieran Trippier played there in a makeshift capacity throughout Euro 2024 but is now retired from internationals. Luke Shaw, Ben Chilwell, and Lewis Hall were all sidelined through injury. It practically gave Lewis-Skelly the best chance possible to make the place his own.

Of course, the teenager opened his England account, which is a major positive. But his overall performance may have been enough to convince his manager he should be the first choice on the left side of the defence. In possession, the youngster was a threat, whether it be on the overlap or coming inside. When he was put under pressure defensively, he dealt with the situation well. In many ways, it was the ideal start for the Arsenal starlet.