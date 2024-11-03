Manchester United played host to Chelsea at Old Trafford in the final game in the Premier League’s weekend schedule as Ruud van Nistelrooy, appointed on an interim basis, took charge of his first game in the English top flight - one that ended in a 1-1 draw thanks to a goal apiece in the second half.

Enzo Maresca’s side enjoyed more of the joy in the first stage, with the Manchester-based outfit failing to get out of first gear thanks to the Blues’ high press, but it was skipper Bruno Fernandes, from 12 yards out, that opened the scoring after a well-weighted pass from Casemiro saw Robert Sanchez clip Rasmus Hojlund's ankles.

It didn't take long for the visitors to respond, however, as Chelsea's star man Moises Caicedo struck the ball well to get his side back on level pegging. With the frantic nature of the Premier League, it is impossible to take every aspect on board – and the below moments may have slipped through the radar of those watching from the comfort of their own home.

Cole Palmer Lit Up Old Trafford with Delightful Touch

Casemiro and Rashford unable to thwart the Englishman

Close

When Chelsea are in need of a flash of brilliance, there is often one man they turn to: ex-Manchester City starlet, Cole Palmer. The English magician, who has scored 32 goals and has added a further 20 assists to his west London CV, took both Casemiro and Marcus Rashford out of contention with one subtle touch, which has since gone viral on X (formerly Twitter).

With just three minutes of the first half left to play, Manchester-born Palmer received the ball near the dugouts while under pressure from the aforementioned duo of Red Devils stars. Without a second thought, the dainty midfielder took the singular touch and, with a quick turn of pace, picked up possession in order to win a foul. A special, special talent.

In response, one fan said: “One of a kind. Cole Palmer is something else”, while another made the bold statement: “That touch is one in a million.” Another described his moment of magic as ‘obscene’: “That is obscene.”

Graphic Highlights Hojlund’s Lack of Impotece

Dane took just one touch in Chelsea’s box in first half

Close

In what could be considered a dismal first half for the hosts, Rasmus Hojlund’s struggles were at the front and centre of their issues. The young Dane has endured a tough start to the current campaign and against the imperious duo of Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana, he hardly got a sniff of action.

In fact, as both sides entered the dressing room upon the half-time whistle, a damning graphic emerged - courtesy of BBC Sport. Copenhagen-born Hojlund, 21, failed to enjoy much joy in Chelsea’s 18-yard box, taking a total of zero touches in the danger zone. With links to Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres emerging of late, could the centre forward’s game time be subject to a dent in the coming seasons?

'It's like watching a game in COVID'

As flat as the performance was in Greater Manchester, midfielder-turned-pundit Jamie Redknapp – who was on punditry duty for Sky Sports – suggested that the ferocity of Old Trafford was just as poor. The ex-Liverpool man suggested that the atmosphere reminded him of a game during COVID-19 when no fans were allowed to enter stadiums to watch their team in action.

“It’s like watching a game in COVID. There’s no crowd, there’s no atmosphere and no energy. They need more, the players have got to do more."

In recent times, especially in the latter stages of Erik ten Hag’s tenure as boss, there has been very little to scream and shout about for those of a Manchester United persuasion, which may explain the lack of noise.

Van Nistelrooy’s Reaction to Fernandes’ Opener

The Dutchman’s future remains uncertain

Amid the excitement of Manchester United’s impending managerial change, there are question marks over Van Nistelrooy’s future at the club with him initially brought in to work under Ten Hag as his right-hand man. Amorim, understandably, will bring over his own coaching staff.

But the Dutchman’s influence on proceedings since being appointed cannot go understated – nor can his love for the club, one he played 219 times for between 2001-2006. As Fernandes opened the scoring from the spot, the interim boss was seen flying down the touch line, all while thumping thin air, before turning to the home contingent to celebrate his side going in front.