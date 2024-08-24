This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Aston Villa against Arsenal had all the makings of an instant Premier League classic, despite it being so early in the 2024/25 season. Although goals proved hard to come by for either side, the anticipation surrounding the heated fixture was worthwhile, as a tightly-contested tie didn't disappoint.

Ollie Watkins' two glaring opportunities could have changed the course of a fixture that the Gunners dominated possession of but for two astonishing misses from inside the box, while Matty Cash went off injured early to signal a worrying start for the home side.

The wastefulness Villa showed was finally punished in the 68th-minute. Just on as a substitute in place of Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard fired home from the edge of the box after Bukayo Saka kept the ball in-play to pull it back for the Belgian international.

Ben White Blasts Ball at John McGinn

The Arsenal defender avenged Saliba

After blasting the ball into William Saliba as the Frenchman fell to the floor to win a free-kick, Aston Villa's captain felt the full force of instant karma as things got heated towards the end of the first-half. Ben White was clearly in no mood to let John McGinn off lightly as the defender blasted the ball back at the Scotsman.

The frantic moment led to a scuffle between the two sets of players. In a game of such importance, though, the referees will have been thankful that nothing came of the chaos as the half fizzled out with little to no drama following the breaking point, except for Mikel Arteta receiving a warning for his touchline antics.

Raya's Lightning-quick Reflexes

The Spaniard might have already produced the save of the season

At the start of the second-half, Aston Villa piled on the pressure as they upped the ante in attack. As a result, David Raya's goal was peppered by shots. Alive to the imminent danger, though, the goalkeeper was up to the task at hand, as he produced an astonishing save that could quite easily go down as the best all season.

Initially, an Amadou Onana shot from outside the penalty area took a wicked deflection, looped up in the air and cannoned off the crossbar. Ollie Watkins threw himself at the ball to send the rebound past Raya with his head, but the Arsenal goalkeeper, who had been on the floor after trying to save the original shot, somehow got back to his feet and denied the Villa striker with a world-class save.

