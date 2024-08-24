This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Brighton & Hove Albion welcomed Manchester United to the American Express stadium on Saturday afternoon. It's still earlier in the season, but Brighton and United came into the contest on the back of opening day victories and both were eager to keep their momentum going. Erik ten Hag decided to go with an unchanged starting lineup, leaving the Red Devil's match-winner Joshua Zirkzee on the bench, while the Seagulls made just one change, with Mats Weiffer being replaced by Billy Gilmour in the XI.

The first half wasn't the most exciting affair, with the Red Devils dominating large portions of it and having a Marcus Rashford goal disallowed after he was caught offside in the buildup, but it was Brighton who went into the interval with the lead after Danny Welbeck notched his 100th career goal and his fifth against Ten Hag's side.

While there wasn't much to get fans on the edge of their seats throughout, there were several interesting talking points that are being discussed online and you can find them below.

Why Jadon Sancho was Left Out of the United Squad Again

He travelled to Brighton with the team

After it initially looked like Jadon Sancho's Old Trafford career was over, it was reported earlier this summer that he'd spoken to Ten Hag and things looked a little more promising. He featured in preseason, but was notably absent during the Red Devils' opening match of the season against Fulham. The former Ajax manager explained it away as the forward suffering an ear infection.

This week, though, he was spotted arriving at Brighton with his teammates, but was left out of the side again. Explaining why to TNT Sports via Manchester Evening News, Ten Hag admitted the Englishman had plenty of competition in the team and the manager had to make some tough decisions.

"He's here. I had a choice to make and we had some issues. We need a full squad and he is one of them. He has to compete for his position and from game to game, we will have a look. In the squad, we need every position double because it's going to be a long season."

More to follow...