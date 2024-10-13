This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Following a greatly disappointing defeat against Greece, England went into the Nations League clash with Finland looking to get back to winning ways under Lee Carsley. The interim boss came under intense scrutiny for his bold team selection for the loss at Wembley Stadium.

With Harry Kane returning to the starting line-up, the Three Lions took a more traditional-looking approach to the game after experimenting with a false nine in the previous fixture. Trent Alexander-Arnold's inclusion at left-back was the biggest talking point in the build-up to the match, with the left flank becoming a problem position for Carsley.

It's the third role the Liverpool superstar has been handed on the international scene, having previously played in his natural right-back role and midfield. While Carsley's men were fighting on the pitch for three points in Helsinki, the below moments may have slipped through the radar of those watching.

Roy Keane Savages Alexander-Arnold

He wasn't impressed with the defender's previous display

Roy Keane wasn't going to let the pre-match conversation about Alexander-Arnold's new position go by without aiming a dig at the Liverpool defender. The Irish pundit left Ian Wright in stitches on ITV Sport's coverage of the game by claiming:

"If you saw him (Trent Alexander-Arnold) the other night defending (vs Greece), it looked like he'd never played right-back before"

Former England international Wright offered balance to the conversation, stating time will tell whether Alexander-Arnold can fulfil the role. The Arsenal legend stated: "Obviously he's on his wrong side, but when he does get the ball he'll be able to turn inside, and he can see everything." View the clip below:

Angel Gomes' Wonderful Assist

The midfielder marked his return to the side in style

England took the lead inside the opening 20 minutes as Jack Grealish - who returned to the starting XI - swept a lovely right-footed effort into the bottom corner past a despairing Lukas Hradecky. The Manchester City winger started the move on the left flank before moving into a central position.

Former Manchester United youngster Angel Gomes - who Carsley also restored to his line-up - played a huge role in the opening goal. The LOSC Lille midfielder received a pass from Alexander-Arnold with his back to goal on the edge of the opposing penalty area. He turned on a sixpence before slotting an inch-perfect pass through to Grealish with the outside of his boot. Watch the moment of magic below:

