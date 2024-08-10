This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights Manchester United and Manchester City kick off the new season with a Community Shield clash at Wembley Stadium.

Roy Keane, known for his tough-guy image, was surprised by a fan's hug attempt before the game started.

Ian Wright's bubbly personality contrasts with Keane's more reserved nature, leading to a humorous moment at Wembley.

Manchester United and Manchester City both travelled to Wembley Stadium to raise the curtain ahead of the 2024/25 season. The two clubs met in the final game of the previous term, with the men in red emerging victorious in the FA Cup final. That set up their date in the FA Community Shield.

An iconic figure from the glory years of the Red Devils, Roy Keane, was in attendance in the capacity as a pundit for ITV. The Irishman is known for his hardman persona he built in the middle of the park for Man United, but has shown a softer side to his personality in recent years. Even still, Keane was caught off guard before the game kicked off as a fan attempted to get a little over familiar.

Roy Keane Stunned By Fan's Attempted Hug

Ian Wright was left in stitches

Ian Wright is often Keane's partner in crime and the ex-Arsenal forward's bubbly personality has rubbed off on his friend and colleague to an extent. Even after adopting some of the welcoming energy Wright often displays, the Man United legend was still left in disbelief when a United supporter leant in for a hug upon meeting him.

Keane's face said it all as Wright burst into laughter at the awkward embrace. It's clear to see Wright is the hugger and Keane is more of a handshake and a nod kind of guy. The moment was all taken in a light-hearted manner with the 53-year-old unable to suppress a smile. Watch the incident below:

