Lee Carsley's journey as England's senior boss kicks off with a Nations League clash against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin. The clash at the Aviva Stadium in the Irish capital sees the former Under-21s boss take the reigns for the first time since replacing Gareth Southgate on an interim basis.

The Three Lions are coming off the back of a heartbreaking loss in the Euro 2024 final against Spain, hoping to propel themselves back into the top bracket of the Nations League after suffering demotion last time out. Carsley finds himself in the unusual position of managing against his own country after representing the men in green 39 times during his playing days. Below are some of the moments that may have been lost amongst all the action on the pitch.

Lee Carsely in Dugout Blunder

The English boss made himself feel at home

While the Birmingham-born midfielder called the Aviva Stadium home throughout his international career, he was now part of the visiting team. That didn't stop the 45-year-old from mistakenly taking his seat in the home dugout ahead of the game.

The blunder is an easy mistake to make, but it is made all the more embarrassing by his historical ties to the Irish national team. There was controversy in the build-up to the game as Carsley stated he wouldn't be singing the English national anthem during his time at the helm. This, however, was an innocent logistical mistake, in which everyone involved saw the funny side.

Grealish and Rice Banner in Crowd

The home support made their feelings known

Ahead of the game, much was made of the return of both Declan Rice and Jack Grealish. The England midfield duo initially represented the Republic of Ireland at youth level, but both switched allegiances to pull on the famous white shirt at senior level.

A banner which read: "The snakes are back," was spotted in the home section at the Aviva Stadium ahead of kick-off. There were audible boos for the two men during the match, which was expected. Both Rice and Grealish had the last laugh as the pair both found the net against their former side, as England cruised into a comfortable first-half lead.

