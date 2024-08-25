Key Takeaways Arne Slot was seen taking in an emotional welcome from the Anfield faithful.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank admitted to asking for tactical advice from two former Liverpool stars.

Liverpool's opening goal was described as 'Klopp-Esque' as they cruised to a 2-0 victory.

Both Liverpool and Brentford went into Sunday's late Premier League kick-off looking to build off their opening day victories. The Bees overcame a stern Crystal Palace test, while the Reds triumphed over new boys Ipswich Town in gameweek one.

Arne Slot's home debut got off to the perfect when his side executed a clinical counter-attack, which ended with Luis Diaz firing home from close range. With no Ivan Toney for the second week running ahead of an imminent departure, the visitors struggled to create anything clear-cut.

While it wasn't a classic display from the home side, the ever-reliable Mohamed Salah was able to ensure all three points ahead of a massive trip to Old Trafford next week. With the Kop end in full voice and the tense action taking centre stage, these are just some of the moments you may have missed from the encounter.

Anfield Gives Slot Breathtaking Welcome

The Dutchman took in the emotional rendition of 'You'll Never Walk Alone'

Having already stepped foot on the hallowed turf at Anfield towards the end of pre-season, Arne Slot made the walkout in the famous stadium for the very first time for a Premier League fixture. The sell-out crowd made their voices heard as they welcomed the Dutchman into the hot seat, living up to their reputation as the home to one of the best atmospheres in football.

The former Feyenoord boss could be seen taking in the loud reaction from the fans, who were in full voice with a spine-tingling rendition of 'You'll Never Walk Alone.'

A new flag was also spotted being waved in the crowd paying homage to former head honcho Jurgen Klopp, with the German being included alongside some of the most recognised managers from the club's history.

Thomas Frank Uses Carvalho for Tactical Advice

The Danish manager also leaned on Sepp van den Berg

Liverpool welcomed back two former players for the Premier League clash as Fabio Carvalho and Sepp van den Berg were named as substitutes against their old club after making permanent moves to the Bees. The youngsters had impressed for the Reds during pre-season but left Anfield to gain more first-team football elsewhere.

The two youngsters weren't just being used to impact the game off the bench though, as Thomas Frank confirmed when talking to Sky Sports before the game. The Danish coach admitted that he had asked his two new recruits about Arne Slot's tactics, stating:

"Of course, I've spoken to them about it. Nothing surprising we haven't seen. It's always good to pick players' brains to learn about different coaches."

Liverpool's Klopp-Esque Goal

It may be a new era in Merseyside, but there were signs of times gone by as Luis Diaz gave Liverpool the lead inside the opening 15 minutes. With Brentford winning a corner at the other end of the pitch, the Reds cleared and broke at an electrifying pace to spring an attack of their own.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: There were 13 seconds between Brentford's corner and Luis Diaz putting Liverpool ahead.

The goal sparked memories of the previous regime, with Jurgen Klopp known for his frantic and aggressive style, which differs from the often more calculated and subtle style that Slot prefers to play with. This was mentioned by Jamie Carragher on commentary, who described the move as a 'Jurgen Klopp goal.'

Although the comments were designed to be a compliment on the efficiency in which Diaz and Diogo Jota broke, it did lead to some backlash online, with many fans suggesting that it is unfair to compare the two managers and that Slot should not be judged based on his predecessor's work.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's Reaction to Being Substituted

The defender did not seem happy with the decision

Trent Alexander-Arnold's future at Anfield is up in the air, with the 25-year-old one of three top names to have just one year left on his Liverpool contract. With giants like Real Madrid circling and ready to pounce should the Englishman become available, every step he takes is bound to be analysed in detail.

That includes the defender's reaction to being taken off by Slot. Alexander-Arnold was replaced by Conor Bradley with just 20 minutes of normal time remaining and with the three points already wrapped up. That didn't stop the vice-captain from being annoyed by the decision though, as footage has shown him looking dismissive of his manager while he explains his decision to the player.