Liverpool were handed their first defeat of the season and in the Arne Slot era, as Nottingham Forest beat the Reds 1-0. The result marked the visitors' first league win at Anfield since 1969. An incredible strike from Callum Hudson-Odoi was enough to seal the result for Nuno Espirito Santo's side, but aside from the goal, there were also several other interesting talking points that fans might have missed while the match unfolded.

From interesting player absences, to entertaining reactions from ex-pros, there's plenty that have fans talking coming out of the contest. Here are three things you might have missed from Liverpool 1-0 Nottingham Forest.

Dominik Szoboszlai Replicated Declan Rice

He avoided a similar punishment to the Arsenal man

One key moment fans are talking about involved Dominik Szoboszlai and it's ticked off a lot of Arsenal supporters online. After giving away a free kick, the Liverpool midfielder was seen booting the ball away in frustration. Interestingly, though, he wasn't shown a yellow card for kicking the ball away.

This is a stark contrast to what happened before the international break when Declan Rice was shown a yellow card for nudging the ball away after Brighton & Hove Albion won a free-kick against Arsenal. The booking was the midfielder's second of the game and he was sent off as a result. Ironically, Szoboszlai was already on a booking when he kicked the ball away, but for one reason or another, he wasn't handed the same punishment as Rice and got away with the reaction. Fans were quick to point out the double standards on social media.

Gary Neville's Reaction to Liverpool's Loss

The former Manchester United man couldn't resist

One a Manchester United man, always a Manchester United man. Despite hanging his boots up well over a decade ago now, Gary Neville's on-pitch feud with Liverpool is still well and truly alive and he couldn't resist poking fun at the Reds after they were beaten by Forest on Saturday.

The former defender took to Instagram and posted a video celebrating the wins of both United and Salford City, before also highlighting the fact that Liverpool lost. His little rivalry with Jamie Carragher is one of the most entertaining in sports right now and has played a large role in both pundits' success in recent years. It's safe to say that won't be dying down anytime soon.

Why Federico Chiesa Didn't Play

The new Liverpool man was noticeably absent

One of the biggest bargains of the summer transfer window was Federico Chiesa's move to Liverpool from Juventus. Despite being a highly-rated forward, the Reds managed to bring him to Anfield for just £12.5m including add-ons. The 26-year-old has shown numerous times over the years just how good a footballer he is, but for one reason or another, he was frozen out at Juventus and allowed to leave on a cheap deal.

Liverpool fans have every right to be excited about the move, adding another very talented forward to their ranks, but they've had to wait to see his first involvement as a player for the club. Despite being registered for their match against Manchester United last time out, he was left out of the side as they ran riot over their rivals.

After the international break, he was once again missing in action and left out of the matchday squad against Forest and according to a recent report from Liverpool World, it's all down to his match fitness. Having been exiled by Juventus, his fitness suffered and Slot wants to make sure he's in peak condition before he's welcomed into the fray at Anfield as he revealed.

"Federico has trained with the team now three or four times so let’s see how he does today and which decision I make because we have more than 20 players, for if I choose for a position or if I choose the ones that are the fittest at the moment."

As things stand, he's taken part in multiple training sessions, but his new manager clearly doesn't believe he's not quite ready yet and that was evident in his absence.

Alisson's Furious Reaction to Goal

The Brazilian was furious with Conor Bradley

Usually a figure of calm at the back for the Reds, Alisson Becker couldn't help but let his emotions out as Hudson-Odoi fired into the bottom corner from long range. The Brazil international aimed his fury towards young right-back Conor Bradley, who allowed the tricky winger onto his stronger foot.

It still takes a lot to beat the Liverpool shot-stopper from outside the penalty area, but Hudson-Odoi placed the ball past the despairing 'keeper. The number of bodies between the player taking the shot and the man attempting to keep it out played a significant part in the ball ending up in the net.