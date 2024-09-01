This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Manchester United vs Liverpool is always one of the biggest fixtures on the Premier League calendar. When such a game falls so early in the schedule, fans are always excited to see what their respective clubs can achieve.

Erik ten Hag's men held Jurgen Klopp's title-chasing Reds to two draws in the 2023/24 season and knocked their fierce rivals out of the FA Cup in a dramatic clash, but Arne Slot's appointment spells a new era at Anfield. The two heavyweights of English football are now guided by Dutch managers, with more than three points at stake.

Heading into the huge clash at Old Trafford, the hosts emerged victorious from their opening day game against Fulham before slumping to a disappointing defeat at Brighton. Meanwhile, Slot enjoyed successive 2-0 victories against newly-promoted Ipswich Town and Thomas Frank's Brentford. Below are some of the moments missed as the two juggernauts went head-to-head.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's Offside Goal

He replicated a familiar celebration

The away side thought they'd made the perfect start to the game when Trent Alexander-Arnold forced the ball across the goalline inside the opening 10 minutes. The right-back's effort couldn't be kept out on the line after some incredible work from Ryan Gravenberch and Luis Diaz.

Unfortunately for the men in white, VAR intervened and disallowed the goal as Mohamed Salah was in an offside position when Diaz pulled the ball across the face of goal. The Egyptian was ahead of play when the ball was passed, meaning the goal was chalked off.

Fans watching at home would've had flashbacks to Steven Gerrard's famous camera kissing celebration in the same stadium in 2009 as Alexander-Arnold replicated his idol. However, it was all in vain as the scoreline reverted to 0-0. Watch the moment below:

The Brazilian struggled in the opening 45 minutes

The game set into an end-to-end pattern in the opening half, with both sides getting into promising attacking positions. Each side possess bundles of quality in the middle of the park, but both sets of players were guilty of giving the ball away.

This is exactly what happened when the visitors eventually did get their noses in front. Casemiro had the ball in the middle of United's half, but the Brazil international attempted to play a forward pass without noticing Gravenberch's presence. The Dutchman intercepted the pass and set Salah free on the right flank. The winger played a wonderful cross to Diaz, who headed home to open the scoring. One commentator couldn't believe what he was witnessing with a hilarious reaction to the loose pass from the Red Devils man. Watch the video below:

Only moments later, the veteran midfielder was at it again. Casemiro had his pocket picked by Diaz, who grabbed his second goal of the game after some strong link-up play with Salah. The Colombian side-footed the ball past a despairing Andre Onana to silence the home crowd inside the 'Theatre of Dreams' with Ten Hag's defensive midfielder at the heart of United's problems.

Virgil van Dijk and Lisandro Martinez Clash

The Reds captain was unhappy with a tackle on Szoboszlai

Shortly after falling behind, the Man United players started flying into some aggressive challenges. This was no different when Lisandro Martinez cut down Dominik Szoboszlai in the centre of the park.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk took issue with the tackle as he stormed towards the Argentine centre-back. The Dutchman was intercepted by the referee but still invited Martinez to try something similar further up the pitch. It was always going to be entertaining seeing two of the finest centre-halves in the division go head-to-head. Watch the moment below:

