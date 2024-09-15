This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The north London derby is one of the biggest games on the Premier League calendar. Mikel Arteta's title-hopeful Arsenal side are without key midfielders Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard for the trip to Tottenham Hotspur. Ange Postecoglou's men have endured an inconsistent start to the 2024/25 campaign.

A draw against newly-promoted Leicester City was followed by a swift dismantling of Everton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before the men in white tasted defeat at Newcastle United. The Gunners, on the other hand, were able to avoid defeat in their opening three league fixtures against Wolves, Aston Villa and Brighton.

The controversial nature of the club's draw against the Seagulls before the international break left a bitter taste in the mouths of Arsenal supporters, but the short journey across north London provides a huge opportunity to get back on track. Below are some of the key moments that may have been missed amid all the high-octane drama on the pitch.

Clash of the Mascots

The rivalry is just as strong off the pitch as on it

In the build-up to the hotly-anticipated clash on Sunday, there were indications of just how the afternoon would unfold inside the tunnel at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs' young mascots had lined up to get high-fives from the players as they headed in from the warm-up, but one Arsenal youngster wasn't having any of it.

While waiting to be led out by the Gunners' players ahead of kick-off, the young boy appeared out of nowhere to get the rivalry started early. A slight push on one of the mascots on the opposing side and a bit of taunting set up one of the biggest Premier League rivalries perfectly.

Jurrien Timber Escapes Red Card

A challenge on Pedro Porro sparked a melee between both sets of players

Close

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber sparked a massive clash between almost every single player on the pitch in the closing stages of a cagey first 45 minutes. The Dutchman's over-eagerness to win the ball back resulted in his foot making contact with Spurs right-back Pedro Porro. View the incident below:

As the Spaniard writhed around in pain, Guglielmo Vicario confronted the opposing full-back, causing both sets of players to run over and get involved. Gary Neville - on commentary for Sky Sports - explained the reason Timber was shown a yellow card rather than being given his marching orders. He said:

"Just hearing what has been fed into the VAR at Stockley Park. They said Timber puts his foot on the ball and it doesn't roll over, which is what saved it from being a red card."

Jamie Carragher Criticises Cristian Romero

Gabriel gave the visitors the lead with a towering header in the second-half. The man tasked with marking the Brazil international was Cristian Romero. The Argentine has often been a reliable and commanding figure at the heart of the backline for Spurs, but his beginning to the 2024/25 season has come under fire.

He lost his man from the corner, which resulted in the Gunners taking the lead and he had a shaky game overall. This was picked up on by former centre-back Jamie Carragher. The defender-turned-pundit was quick to give his thoughts on the 26-year-old on social media. Carragher posted: "Romero’s start to the season has been very poor!"

More to follow.