It was a feisty affair at Molineux as Wolves and Chelsea as both aimed to get their first points on the board in the 2024/25 Premier League season. Goals from Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer were cancelled out by strikes by Matheus Cunha and Jorgen Strand Larsen as the two sides went into the break tied at 2-2.

Tensions were already high ahead of kick-off after Noni Madueke posted an insulting message about the city of Wolverhampton before quickly deleting it. That appeared to set the tone for a game that has almost been treated like a cup final, made worse when the winger then put the Blues ahead at the start of the second half, before adding his second and Chelsea's fourth before the hour.

Just four minutes after, Madueke secured a second-half hat-trick to really rub salt in the wounds for the black country outfit before Joao Felix added a six on his Premier League return. With so much going on, here are some of the things fans may have missed.

Cunha Celebrates In Front of Jackson

The two strikers clashed after the Brazilian's goal

After Nicolas Jackson put the Blues ahead inside two minutes, the hosts looked to get themselves back into the game. They came close to doing so when Matheus Cunha equalised just after a quarter of an hour, only to be ruled out for offside. The forward didn't have to wait long for his moment of glory though.

Just 10 minutes later, the 25-year-old was on hand to finish off a glorious move with ease to pull his side level. That wasn't the end of the drama, as Cunha had something to say to one of his opponents by the time he got back to his own half.

Footage showed the former Atletico Madrid man clashing with Chelsea scorer Jackson, gesturing to him to keep talking. The Senegalese attacker had to be held back by some of his opponents, while Cunha continued to walk off seemingly unbothered.

Cole Palmer's Controversial Goal

The ball appeared to be moving from Sanchez's earlier kick

Amid the chaotic nature of the game, one potentially huge talking point was missed. Robert Sanchez's up-field clearance from a goal-kick was vital in the build-up to Cole Palmer's goal in the first-half.

After Jose Sa vacated his goalline, the Englishman brilliantly lofted the ball into an empty net. However, when Sanchez rolled the ball before taking his long kick, it's unclear whether the Spanish shot-stopper allowed the ball to stop moving before launching it forward.

Pedro Neto's Reunion With Jose Sa

The former teammates embraced before the game

It was a successful return to Molineux for former Wolves man Pedro Neto, who received a warm welcome back by his former supporters when he came on to replace Mykhailo Mudryk at half-time. It wasn't the only positive reception the 24-year-old was given, as he was also handed one before the start of the game.

Footage was released of Neto meeting up with former teammate Jose Sa ahead of kick-off, with the pair laughing with each other as they embraced one another in a wholesome moment. It appeared as though the winger was slightly embarassed by the moment, as he could be seen burying his face into the much larger Sa's chest as the cameras caught the beautiful exchange.

Madueke Silences Wolves Fans

The winger was the talk of the town before kick-off

Noni Madueke played the role of pantomine villain to perfection as the former PSV winger tormented the hosts just hours after insulting them on social media. The Englishman was rained down with boos thanks to his pre-match comments, which only intensified when he gave Chelsea the lead early in the second half.

Not long after, the man who has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge had doubled his tally, leading to a more subdued reaction from the home fans. By the time he had netted his third, Molineux had fallen silent other than the unbridled joy from the away end.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cole Palmer became just the fifth Premier League player to provide a hat-trick of assists for the same player in one game.

Mosquera Challenge Sparks Brawl

Moises Caicedo had to come off injured

It was yet another eventful Premier League appearance for Yerson Mosquera, who is quickly earning a reputation for wreaking havoc on his opponents. The 23-year-old was in the thick of the action, for all the wrong reasons, during Wolves' 2-0 defeat to Arsenal on the opening weekend of the season, and was at it again today.

A fierce challenge on Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo not only led to a yellow card, but also sparked na second brawl of the match, as players had to separate he and Marc Cucurella, who came to the aid of his fallen teammate. Caicedo was substituted after the tackle, with the Premier League Match Centre being forced to explain why the Colombian defender wasn't sent off.